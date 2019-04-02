This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 1 °C Tuesday 2 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Men film themselves laughing following 'violent rampage' in Dublin city centre

Video footage from one of the attacker’s phones showed the men laughing together after one of their assaults.

By Aoife Nic Ardghail Tuesday 2 Apr 2019, 6:20 AM
43 minutes ago 4,206 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4571769
The men were sentenced on Monday.
Image: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie
The men were sentenced on Monday.
The men were sentenced on Monday.
Image: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie

THREE YOUNG DUBLIN men filmed themselves laughing and showing their bloodied fists after a “violent rampage” of assaults on bystanders in the city centre, a court has heard.

Gardaí arrested Harry Walsh (18), Gordon Robinson (20) and Darragh Smith (20) after viewing CCTV of seven separate incidents of violent disorder and assaults on eight members of the public.

Yesterday Judge Melanie Greally imposed a five-year sentence on Robinson and a four-year jail term on Smith, with the final 12 months of each sentence suspended.

She adjourned Walsh’s sentence until July.

Video footage extracted from Robinson’s phone, which was played in court, showed the three men laughing together after their final assault.

Garda Brian O’Reilly pointed out visible damage to Robinson’s and Walsh’s hands in the clip, which was addressed to a fourth youth who had been in their company at the start of the offending. This man is currently before the courts for his role.

Walsh, of Woodfield, Knocklyon, Robinson, of Allenton Avenue, Tallaght, and Smith, of Brehons Chair, Kellystown Road, Rathfarnham, all pleaded guilty to violent disorder and assault causing harm at Camden Street, Harcourt Street and Montague Street between 3am and 4am on 3 November, 2017.

Walsh also pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to criminal damage of a €1,000 Samsung phone belonging to one of the assault victims at Camden Row on the same date.

He has five previous convictions, including assault causing harm and driving offences, while Robinson and Smith have none.

Gda O’Reilly told Ronan Kennedy BL, prosecuting, that one man suffered a shattered eye socket and fractured cheekbone, another man’s jaw was broken and a third victim had teeth knocked out.

He said another injured party was left face-down unconscious on the ground and a different man suffered cracked ribs.

Judge Greally noted that the three assailants had raised €11,000 between them as compensation for their victims. She directed that this be used to offset any medical expenses incurred, with the remaining balance then divided equally among the injured parties.

She described the incident as an hour-long “violent rampage” and that due to its extreme nature, she had to impose custodial sentences.

She noted that Smith did not engage in the more serious violence, but added that it was “clear all three were operating as a unit with common intent to injure unsuspecting people”.

The judge said Robinson was instigator in many of the offences.

Comments are closed for legal reasons.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Nic Ardghail

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    COURTS
    Men film themselves laughing following 'violent rampage' in Dublin city centre
    Men film themselves laughing following 'violent rampage' in Dublin city centre
    Man (21) pleads guilty to drunken 'one punch' assault that killed friend on Halloween night in 2017
    Dublin teenager who broke man's front teeth 'to show his friends he was tough' jailed for 18 months
    GARDAí
    Man (45) charged with murder over fatal stabbing of Noel Whelan on Saturday
    Man (45) charged with murder over fatal stabbing of Noel Whelan on Saturday
    Fundraising appeal for toddler in coma after Cork hit-and-run
    Appeal to help find woman (26) missing from Cork since 19 December
    DUBLIN
    President praises 'force of forgiveness' of Italian student left paralysed in Dublin attack in 1999
    President praises 'force of forgiveness' of Italian student left paralysed in Dublin attack in 1999
    80% surveyed in student accommodation in Dublin city are international students paying average €250 a week rent
    All-Stars align as Dublin ace Healy makes first appearance for Cork's All-Ireland club champions

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie