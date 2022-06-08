#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Wednesday 8 June 2022
Advertisement

'Cost is not an issue, it's availability': TD Violet-Anne Wynne on housing

Her claim comes weeks after a member of the Oireachtas admitted to sleeping in his car due to inadequate accommodation near Dublin.

By Jamie McCarron Wednesday 8 Jun 2022, 7:54 PM
1 hour ago 10,307 Views 30 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5785978
Image: Violet-Anne Wynne
Image: Violet-Anne Wynne

FORMER SINN FÉIN TD Violet-Anne Wynne has said that despite her salary of €101,193 she and her six children are homeless and living in a holiday home.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Drivetime today, the Clare TD said that after her family moved out of a rental property when they received a notice to quit, they were unable to find another house large enough.

“Since becoming elected it became a primary focus for the family to be able to move into a more feasible accommodation.  I had the income to be able to afford such a move. But the larger properties that we would need are few and far between,” she said.

When asked why she was having such difficulty finding accomodation despite her salary and €31,365 of expenses, Wynne said she had no credit history.

She told Cormac Ó hEadhra that her salary as a carer for her son prior to being elected was not viewed as viable income by banks.

“Cost is not an issue at all, it’s availability.”

 She added that she had put a lot of thought into describing herself as “homeless”.

“I’m in a very privileged position where we were able to afford renting a holiday home. You know, unfortunately that may come to an end. ”

She said her family would ideally need a four-bed home.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

In February, Wynne quit Sinn Féin claiming she has been subjected to “psychological warfare”.

The Clare deputy said her continued membership of the party had become “untenable”.

 The politician said she felt “pressurised” and was not given autonomy to hire her own staff.

“I learned very fast that the party do not take kindly to autonomy and those who do not follow their plans,” she said.

“The Sinn Fein TDs in Leinster House I cannot fault but they are not tasked with making decisions locally and seem to be an entirely separate entity with no power to influence. The issues I continuously faced seem to be at local level within the organisation.”

About the author:

About the author
Jamie McCarron
@JamieMcCarron5
jamie.mccarron@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (30)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie