Clare TD Violet-Anne Wynne claims she is homeless

FORMER SINN FÉIN TD Violet-Anne Wynne has claimed on social media that she and her six children are homeless.

In a video posted on Twitter today, the Clare TD said she remains hopeful for a positive outcome and that her family will find a suitable home.

“Ireland 2022, when a TD can end up homeless,” she wrote in her tweet.

She said the housing crisis is a major problem Ireland and in her home county of Clare.

“I know at the time of the notice to quit, even finding hotel space was extremely difficult and the holiday home was the only answer for our family but it is not a sustainable solution for our family.

“So we remain hopeful and hopefully we do get good news,” she added.

She said her family would ideally need a four-bed home.

In February, Wynne quit Sinn Féin claiming she has been subjected to “psychological warfare”.

The Clare deputy said her continued membership of the party had become “untenable”.

As Wynne is still a TD, she is paid €101,193 and is entitled to €31,365 a year in travel and accommodation allowances.