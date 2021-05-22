Virgin Galactic successfully launches shuttle in step towards space tourism plans

A VIRGIN GALACTIC shuttle with a crew on board has made a rocket-powered flight from New Mexico to the “fringe of space”.

The VSS Unity’s rocket motor sent out the ship and two pilots as the company moves towards offering tourist flights to the edge of the Earth’s atmosphere.

A live feed by NASASpaceFlight.com showed the rocket ship accelerating upward, estimated a top altitude of at least 50 miles and confirmed a landing later via radar.

Virgin Galactic founder Sir Richard Branson confirmed in a Twitter post that the two pilots and a research payload belonging to Nasa had reached space.

The company is aiming for commercial operations to begin next year following testing and a few months of down time for maintenance and other upgrades.

That testing will include a flight that will take Branson to the edge of space later this year.

The first powered test in New Mexico from Spaceport America was delayed repeatedly before Saturday’s launch.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

In December 2020, computer trouble caused by electromagnetic interference prevented the spaceship’s rocket from firing properly.

Instead of soaring toward space, the ship and its two pilots were forced to make an immediate landing.

While Virgin Galactic’s stock price ticked up this week with the announcement of the latest test being scheduled for Saturday, it was not enough to overcome the losses seen since a peak in February.