Drama by Derry Girls' creator and doc filmed during Jack Charlton's final year all in Virgin Media's new schedule

Matt Cooper and Ciara Doherty will host the new season of The Tonight Show

A DRAMA WRITTEN by Derry Girls’ creator Lisa McGee, starring Emmet J Scanlon and Paul Mescal, is among the shows announced by Virgin Media Television for its autumn schedule today.

Filmed in Ireland, The Deceived focuses on college student Ophelia who falls in love with her married Irish lecturer. When their affair is interrupted by a tragic death, Ophelia finds herself trapped in a world where she can no longer trust her own mind.

Virgin Media Television has described the show as a “compelling, sinister narrative of lust, manipulation and betrayal”.

The show will launch on 7 September at 9pm, with two episodes airing back-to-back on Virgin Media One. Virgin TV customers will be able to binge watch the series on Demand.

Also announced by Virgin Media today is Finding Jack Charlton, a documentary filmed during the last 18 months of the late football legend’s life.

This co-production between Virgin Media Television and the BBC will detail Charlton’s previously undocumented life with dementia, “offering an intimate and compelling insight into Jack and the challenge faced by thousands of families universally”.

The documentary will feature key characters from throughout Charlton’s career, with contributions from his family, his wife Pat and son John, for the first time.

Paul Mescal as Sean in The Deceived Source: Brian McEvoy/Virgin Media Television

Covid-19

Another new documentary due to air is Big Year in Big School, which will launch on Sunday 13 September.

It will offer an “intimate window into the ups, downs, tears, tantrums and triumphs that unfold” as a class of four and five-year-olds begin their first year in school.

“A year like no other, as Covid-19 arrived to our shores, they series charts the trials and tribulations of homeschooling and the impact it had on our kids,” Virgin Media Television said.

In an upcoming Virgin Media News documentary – Life Under Lockdown: Covid-19 in Ireland – reporter Zara King will explore the impact of coronavirus on life in Ireland.

A still from the upcoming documentary Big Year In Big School Source: Virgin Media Television

The schedule also features a range of other documentaries.

Following on from the success of the critically acclaimed series The Guards: Inside the K, a new fly-on-the-wall series Inside Ireland’s Women’s Prison will bring viewers up close and personal with the women in the Dóchas Centre.

“This gritty and gripping series gives an unprecedented take on life and women behind bars and just what drove them to cross the line to a life of crime,” the broadcaster said.

Separately, Vicky Phelan: The Big Interview will air on Virgin Media One this Monday at 9pm as presenter Ciara Doherty sits down with the Cervical Check campaigner in an emotional interview.

During the interview, Vicky makes a plea to change the law around the right to die, based on her own terminal cancer diagnosis and what she believes she may face in the future.

Familiar content

Ireland’s much-loved armchair commentators will be back soon, as a new season of Googlebox Ireland starts on Wednesday 9 September.

Familiar faces from previous seasons will be joined by new households as they share their critiques of the week’s biggest and best shows on television.

Googlebox Ireland's 'Cabra Girls' Source: Brian McEvoy/Virgin Media Television

Meanwhile, Virgin Media One will continue to have up to eight hours of live Irish content each weekday.

Ireland AM returns to its normal broadcast hours of 7am to 11am from Monday 31 August with brand new presenter Tommy Bowe, the former Ulster and Ireland rugby star.

Elaine, The Six O’Clock Show and The Tonight Show with Matt Cooper and newly announced host Ciara Doherty will also continue to air throughout the autumn.

Sports

The schedule also features a range of sports programming, including the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Europa League. September will see the return of the UEFA National League.

Virgin Media Television plans to air the Euro 2020 playoff semi-finals and finals.

For rugby fans, the broadcaster will air the conclusion of this season’s Guinness Six Nationals, including Ireland’s games against Italy and France on 24 and 31 October.

Former Irish international football manager and Virgin Media Sports analyst Brian Kerr will discuss his life and career in Brian Kerr’s Football Stories; from his sport obsessed childhood to the highs and lows of managing the Republic of Ireland team.

Brian Kerr of Virgin Media Television Sports Source: Brian McEvoy/Virgin Media Television

Speaking of the autumn season, Virgin Media Television’s director of content Bill Malone said: “Virgin Media Television will continue with our audience-first approach with a new schedule of high quality Irish programming with the best of drama, entertainment, news, current affairs and sport.

“This viewer-focused strategy will also see us revamp the Virgin Media Player and launch a new series of podcasts covering sport, business, TV and parenting over the coming weeks.”