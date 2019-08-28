This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 28 August, 2019
A thriller from Derry Girls' creator, and some familiar faces, among Virgin Media's new schedule

Love Island, Gogglebox Ireland and a new sports show are also on the bill.

By Órla Ryan Wednesday 28 Aug 2019, 1:16 PM
Matt Cooper and Ivan Yates are returning as hosts of The Tonight Show.
Image: VMT
Image: VMT

A THRILLER WRITTEN by Derry Girls’ creator Lisa McGee was among the shows unveiled at the launch of Virgin Media TV’s autumn schedule today.

Set in Donegal, The Deceived centres on a young woman whose affair with a married man has fatal consequences.

VMTV described the programme as a “compelling, sinister narrative of lust, manipulation and betrayal” – quite the departure from the hit Channel 4 sitcom set in 1990s Northern Ireland.

Another new drama, Darklands, will focus on the world of Dublin’s criminal gangs. The six-part series was penned by Cardboard Gangsters writer Mark O’Connor.

The schedule also features a range of sports programming, including the UEFA Champions League & UEFA Europa League, EURO 2020 Qualifiers, The Six Nations, and horse racing from Cheltenham and Aintree.

A new sports programme, Virgin Media Sport Tonight, will air on Mondays and Fridays on Virgin Media One.

Gogglebox and Love Island 

Ratings winners Gogglebox Ireland and Love Island, including a winter edition in South Africa, will also return.

Lucy Kennedy is back with another series of Living with Lucy, bringing viewers into the homes of Gráinne Seoige in South Africa and Barry Keoghan in Hollywood among others.

A new non-fiction series Inside The Guards will explore the work of gardaí, while Prison Breaks will look at life behind bars and entrepreneurship “to see if criminal minds can be turned into business brains”.

Meanwhile, comedian John Bishop will travel the country in John Bishop’s Ireland. 

In terms of current affairs, The Tonight Show will return with hosts Matt Cooper and Ivan Yates, while Pat Kenny’s Big Debate will also be back on our screens.

Other returning shows include Red Rock: The Finale, Who Wants to be a Millionaire, Coronation Street, Emmerdale, and Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions .

Speaking at today’s launch, Director of Content Bill Malone, said the broadcaster has made “significant investment in our people, studios and infrastructure, ensuring that we are ideally placed to connect with and grow our audience into the future, be it on TV or on demand”. 

