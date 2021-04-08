#Open journalism No news is bad news

Former Virgin Media payroll administrator accused of stealing €870,000 from station

By Tom Tuite Thursday 8 Apr 2021, 3:33 PM
Thursday 8 Apr 2021, 3:33 PM
Image: Leah Farrell
Image: Leah Farrell

A FORMER PAYROLL administrator at Virgin Media Television is to face trial accused of stealing more than €870,000 from the broadcaster.

Kellie Walton, 39, of Kilfenora Road, Dublin 12 had been originally charged in March last year with theft of €64,509 in cash, property of TV3/Virgin Media Television, on a date in 2018.

She was also accused of stealing €70,614 in 2019 from the television station located at Westgate Business Park, Ballymount, Dublin 12.

Detectives John Tuthill and David Jennings were given further time to obtain directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

An eight-volume file was sent to the DPP following the garda investigation which went back over a 10-year period.

The case was back before Dublin District Court today.

Twenty additional charges were brought against Walton. There were 10 counts of theft from the station, bringing the total to €870,500, from 2009 to 2019.

She and her partner John Murray, 40, who has the same address, were also charged with 10 money laundering offences today.

Detective Garda Tuthill told Judge Bryan Smyth that Walton was arrested at the courthouse for the purpose of being charged.

She was handed copies of the charges, cautioned and “had nothing to say” in reply.

Detective Garda Jennings said Mr Murray also had no reply when the new charges were brought.

The DPP has directed a trial on indictment in the circuit court. There was no objection to the couple remaining on bail.

Defence solicitor Rachel Finn consented to the case being adjourned until May 31 when her clients are to be served with books of evidence and sent forward for trial.

Legal aid was granted after the judge heard there was no change in their financial circumstances.

They have not yet indicated how they will plead.

Tom Tuite

