Virgin Media TV won't be able to air some shows after attempted hack

VIRGIN MEDIA TELEVISION (VMT) has said that it wont be able to air some pre-recorded shows as it is dealing with an “unauthorised attempt’ to access its systems.

Programming on Virgin Media Three, Four, More and VMTV Player is set to be temporarily disrupted as the company has had to disconnect some technologies to “ensure ongoing maximum security”.

The attempted hack was identified by the company’s security team.

A spokesperson for the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications has confirmed that the National Cyber Security Centre is working with Virgin Media to assess the cause and impact of this incident.

VMT has said that it expects to resume a normal broadcasting service as soon as they have completed an ongoing review and verification process.

“Virgin Media Television operates stringent cyber protection measures and systems across all our operations.

“We have pre-planned procedures and precautions which we immediately activate in any such instances,”

“This matter has been fully contained, isolated and terminated,” VMT said in a statement, adding that other VM Ireland services have not been affected.

A spokesperson from DECC said the department is aware of the “information technology issue occurring at Virgin Media.”

“The National Cyber Security Centre have been in touch with Virgin Media and are working with them to evaluate the cause and impact of the outage.

“It is too early comment on any specifics,” the spokesperson added.