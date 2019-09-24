This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Xposé is being axed after 12 years on air

The last episode of Xposé will broadcast on 4 October with a one hour special.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 24 Sep 2019, 5:18 PM
8 minutes ago 1,563 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4823287
Xpose presenters Cassie Stokes, Glenda Gilson and Karen Koster
Image: RollingNews.ie
Xpose presenters Cassie Stokes, Glenda Gilson and Karen Koster
Xpose presenters Cassie Stokes, Glenda Gilson and Karen Koster
Image: RollingNews.ie

VIRGIN MEDIA TELEVISION has confirmed its showbiz programme Xposé is being axed.

The show, currently presented by Cassie Stokes, Glenda Gilson and Karen Koster, is being cancelled after 12 years on air.  

The television station made the announcement today as it confirmed changes to its daytime and evening time schedules. 

The last episode of Xposé will broadcast on 4 October with a one hour special. 

In addition, ITV’s This Morning and Loose Women will end their run on Virgin Media Television on the same day. 

Speaking about today’s announcement, Virgin’s managing director Pat Kiely said: “I would like to pay tribute to the Xposé team and all who worked on the show over the last 12 years. 

“Xposé set the standard for entertainment reporting in an era before the proliferation of social media and leaves behind a genuine legacy in Irish entertainment journalism.” 

It was also confirmed today that Virgin Media One will now broadcast live studio content from 7am until 1pm every weekday. 

The new schedule is due to go live on 7 October. 

It will see Ireland AM extending its programme by 30 minutes, and will broadcast from 7am to 11am. 

The Elaine programme will move to a new mid-morning slot of 11am to 12pm. 

Live at 12, a new one hour news programme, will bring the latest breaking news and sport to viewers. 

Finally, the Six O’Clock Show will now air five days a week. 

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

