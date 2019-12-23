This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dozens injured in 69-car pile-up on motorway in US state of Virginia

Authorities do not yet know the cause of the crash, but fog and icy road conditions were contributing factors.

By Press Association Monday 23 Dec 2019, 12:52 PM
1 hour ago 8,180 Views 16 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4946152
Emergency services at the scene
Image: Virginia State Police AP/PA Images
Image: Virginia State Police AP/PA Images

A PILE-UP involving more than 60 cars on a major road in the US state of Virginia has injured dozens of people.

The crash happened just before 8am yesterday (1pm Irish time) on the westbound Interstate 64 route in York County near Williamsburg, state police said.

Sergeant Michelle Anaya added that while no fatalities were reported, it took crews several hours to clear the roadway and reopen all lanes of traffic.

Authorities do not yet know the cause of the crash, but fog and icy road conditions were contributing factors, Sergeant Anaya said.

virginia-interstate-pileup Source: Ivan Levy AP/PA Images

Photos from the scene showed a tangled mass of metal, with car bonnets crumpled, windows smashed and a red truck on top of another vehicle.

Ivan Levy said he and his wife were both headed to Williamsburg, where they work, in separate vehicles around the time of the crash.

Levy told The Associated Press he started slowing his truck down and turned his hazard lights on when he saw thick fog.

virginia-interstate-pileup Source: Ivan Levy AP/PA Images

“Next thing I know I see cars just start piling up on top of each other,” he said.

Levy was able to stop in time but then got a call from his wife saying she had also been involved in the crash.

“It was just so scary,” said Alena Levy, who was evaluated at a hospital, but was not seriously injured.

Ivan Levy said he ran past cars to find his wife and help her out. They made their way back to his truck, and he said he then grabbed a medical kit and started checking on other victims because first responders had not arrived yet.

virginia-interstate-pileup Source: Ivan Levy AP/PA Images

Sixty-nine vehicles were involved in the crash, and 51 people were treated or transported to hospitals, Sergeant Anaya said, noting that those figures were constantly changing.

Among those hurt, two were listed in critical condition and 11 were in serious but not life-threatening conditions, said York County Fire Chief Stephen Kopczynski.

