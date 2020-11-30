#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Monday 30 November 2020
Advertisement

People in nursing homes can have one visitor a week from 7 December

As part of new guidelines, visitors will be allowed at Levels 3 to 5 under compassionate grounds.

By Orla Dwyer Monday 30 Nov 2020, 7:21 PM
1 hour ago 4,309 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5284155
Image: Shutterstock/Lighthunter
Image: Shutterstock/Lighthunter

NEW GUIDANCE ON visits to nursing homes has been issued by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HSPC).

The guidance outlines that at Levels 3 and 4, nursing homes residents are allowed up to one visit per week. At Level 5, up to one visit every two weeks is permitted.

These visits are allowed on compassionate grounds, a term which has been expanded under the new advice. 

Before now, only window visits were allowed in Levels 3 to 5. 

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said “it’s been a difficult year for nursing home residents”. 

“The wellbeing and safety of those living and working in nursing homes will be the priority,” Donnelly said. 

The Minister of State for Mental Health and Older People, Mary Butler, said social interaction and meeting family and friends “is important to the health and wellbeing of residents”. 

“While unfortunately the risk posed by Covid-19 means that we will all have to celebrate Christmas in a different way this year, the new visiting guidance identifies further opportunity for managed social interaction and residents receiving visits from family,” Butler said in a statement.  

The new guidance said the testing of prospective visitors before they arrive is not required at any level. 

Visits by children are permitted if accompanied by an adult who will take responsibility for ensuring proper conduct and the child is able to abide by the visiting requirements.

Visitors will be provided with personal protective equipment if required. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Critical and compassionate circumstances in which visits may be permitted are not just in times where the death of a resident is imminent.

Other compassionate grounds include when a resident is distressed or disturbed and a visit from a specific person could relieve distress, during an important life event for a person in the nursing home such as a birthday or when a visitor may not have another chance to visit for a long period of time. 

The HSE said earlier this month that it was meeting with stakeholders to discuss visits to nursing homes during the Christmas period. 

Chief Operations Officer Dr Colm Henry said on 19 November: “It’s clear now the impact this is having on a particularly vulnerable population, for whom visits from loved ones and family members, that’s the most important part of their lives.”

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie