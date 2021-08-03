#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Tuesday 3 August 2021
Advertisement

Missing Belarus activist found hanged in Ukraine, police launch murder probe

Vitaly Shishov ran an NGO that helped his compatriots flee repression in Belarus.

By AFP Tuesday 3 Aug 2021, 7:53 AM
57 minutes ago 11,958 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5513305
Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko speaks during a meeting with officials in Minsk, Belarus, last Friday (file photo).
Image: Nikolay Petrov/AP/Press Association Images
Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko speaks during a meeting with officials in Minsk, Belarus, last Friday (file photo).
Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko speaks during a meeting with officials in Minsk, Belarus, last Friday (file photo).
Image: Nikolay Petrov/AP/Press Association Images

A MISSING BELARUSIAN activist has been found hanged in a park in the Ukrainian capital Kiev, police said today, adding that they have opened a murder probe.

Vitaly Shishov headed the Belarusian House in Ukraine, an NGO helping his compatriots flee repression in Belarus.

“Belarusian citizen Vitaly Shishov, who had gone missing in Kiev yesterday, was today found hanged in one of the Kiev parks, not far from where he lived,” police said in a statement.

Police said they had opened a murder probe and would pursue all leads including a possible “murder disguised as a suicide”.

The activist went jogging in Kiev on Monday morning but did not return and could not be reached on his mobile phone.

Friends of Shishov said he had been followed by “strangers” while jogging recently, human rights organisation Vyasna has said on Telegram.

Belarus strongman Alexander Lukashenko has been cracking down on any form of dissent since mass protests erupted after last year’s elections, deemed unfair by the West.

Many Belarusians have fled, often to neighbouring Ukraine, Poland and Lithuania.

Shishov’s death came as Belarusian athlete Krystsina Tsimanouskaya said over the weekend she was forced to withdraw from the Tokyo Olympics and threatened with forced repatriation for criticising her athletics federation.

The sprinter, who was granted a humanitarian visa by Poland on Monday, said she feared being jailed if she returned to her country.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Her husband Arseny Zdanevich told AFP yesterday he had fled from Belarus to Ukraine and was hoping to join his wife “in the near future”.

Lukashenko sparked international outrage in May by dispatching a fighter jet to intercept a Ryanair plane flying from Greece to Lithuania in order to arrest a dissident onboard.

© AFP 2021 

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie