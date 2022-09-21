Putin says military reserves to be conscripted in first TV address since February

VLADIMIR PUTIN HAS accused the West of attempting to destroy Russia as he announced “partial” conscription across the country.

Putin, speaking this morning, repeatedly claimed that his army was fighting a special military operation against “neo-nazis”.

He said he signed a “partial mobilisation” of reserves in Russia.

Advertisement

During the address he claimed he would enable referenda in two eastern Ukraine regions.

He also threatened that he would use nuclear weapons to defend the integrity of Russia and stressed it by saying that he was “not bluffing”.

He said he would use “all available means” to protect the Russian territory.

More to follow