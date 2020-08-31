This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 9 °C Monday 31 August, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Lady Gaga wins big at socially-distanced and socially-aware VMAs

The awards were dedicated to Chadwick Boseman.

By AFP Monday 31 Aug 2020, 7:47 AM
1 hour ago 8,325 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5190946

2020-mtv-video-music-awards Lady Gaga's acceptance speech during the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards. Source: Sipa USA/SIPA USA/PA Images

LADY GAGA CLEANED up at MTV’s Video Music Awards last night, at an unorthodox show that paid socially-distanced homage to New York City as themes of voting and racial justice punctuated the night.

The 2020 VMAs — a show known more for ostentatious performances, made-for-Twitter moments and wild costumes than the actual awards — was scaled back due to the coronavirus pandemic, with performances held at outdoor spaces and many celebrities accepting prizes via video.

Host Keke Palmer, known for her role in last year’s film Hustlers, opened the show with an emotional cold-open paying tribute to actor Chadwick Boseman, who just died after of cancer.

“We dedicate tonight’s show to a man whose spirit touched so many,” she said of the performer who portrayed James Brown and Jackie Robinson, and was the first black superhero in Black Panther.

Canadian R&B singer The Weeknd — whose wins included the coveted Video of The Year — then launched into a performance of the hit Blinding Lights atop a viewing deck protruding off a Manhattan skyscraper, 1,000 feet in the air.

“It’s really hard for me to celebrate right now,” he said in accepting his moon man trophy for Best R&B.

“I’m just going to say justice for Jacob Blake and justice for Breonna Taylor,” he continued, referring to recent black victims of police violence.

It was one of many nods to the Black Lives Matter movement, acknowledging a year that has seen months of anti-racism protests.

Several stars also encouraged voting during the show where the Joe Biden campaign bought a number of advertisements in a bid to reach youth in his campaign against President Donald Trump.

Lady Gaga took home trophies including Artist of the Year and Song of the Year for Rain on Me, her collaboration with Ariana Grande.

The pair staged a futuristic performance atop the Empire State Building, both masked, with Gaga in a BDSM-esque corseted get-up, one of her many eccentric costumes of the night.

The 34-year-old — who famously wore a dress crafted of raw flank steak to the 2010 VMAs — also won the show’s inaugural Tricon Award, which recognises an artist who is highly accomplished across three or more disciplines.

“This has not been an easy year for a lot of people, but what I see in the world is a massive triumph of courage,” she said.

“Stay safe. Speak your mind and, I might sound like a broken record, but wear a mask. It’s a sign of respect.”

Exempt from quarantine 

The show featured sweeping pans of New York, a city devastated in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic and that originally was meant to host the VMAs at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

In addition to the Empire State Building, performances were also held at the waterfront Skyline Drive-in theater, with an audience watching from spaced-out cars.

Performers and crew at this year’s VMAs were exempt from New York’s statewide mandatory two-week quarantine imposed on travelers coming from areas with high rates of Covid-19.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The state’s Department of Health said those involved with the show were required to quarantine when not working and submit to “rigorous testing”.

This year’s edition included new awards recognizing the tumultuous year in music, with the pandemic halting tours and festivals worldwide in a devastating blow to the industry.

The show also honored healthcare workers with a tribute to doctors and nurses singing and dancing in crowd-sourced videos.

Grande and fellow pop star Justin Bieber won Best Music Video From Home for Stuck With You, while Latin boy band CNCO won Best Quarantine Performance for Unplugged At Home.

And while American pop regulars including Gaga, Grande and Taylor Swift all took home trophies, they were upset in their genre’s primary category by Korean megastars BTS, which won for Best Pop for On.

The group held a green-screen performance that placed them in front of the Brooklyn Bridge in a shot recalling the classic film Once Upon A Time in America that starred Robert De Niro.

Miley Cyrus meanwhile performed Midnight Sky while swinging on a disco ball, recalling her Wrecking Ball music video.

Colombian singer Maluma won Best Latin for Que Pena featuring J Balvin, as R&B prodigy H.E.R. won MTV’s Video For Good, which honors work with a social message, for I Can’t Breathe.

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion — currently basking in the glow of her recent success with Cardi B for their hit WAP — won Best Hip Hop for Savage.

© AFP 2020

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie