This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Thursday 13 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Vodafone working to resolve disruption as network down for customers around the country

A number of customers have post on social media stating that they were experiencing issues.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 13 Jun 2019, 4:51 PM
17 minutes ago 1,896 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4681453
Image: AAP/PA Images
Image: AAP/PA Images

VODAFONE CUSTOMERS IN Ireland have been reporting connectivity issues.

A number of customers have post on social media stating that they were experiencing issues. 

The problems have affected both broadband and mobile phone services, according to the customers. 

The company’s customer service Twitter account (@VodafoneIreland) has been dealing with numerous complaints, noting that there is a problem. 

“We are currently investigating a potential disruption to our fixed and mobile services. We thank you for your patience as we work to get this resolved,” Vodafone Ireland has replied to a number of customer queries. 

In a follow-up tweet, the company said that its service team is working on resolving the issue and updates will be provided shortly. 

“We thank you for your patience as we work to get this fixed.” 

In a statement to TheJournal.ie, Vodafone said: “Vodafone Ireland has identified the root cause of an issue affecting customers this afternoon.

Our network and technology teams are working extremely hard to ensure that this issue is resolved as fast as possible. We sincerely apologise for the disruption caused.

Downdetector.ie, which monitors reported outages, says that Vodafone outages have been reported in Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Galway, Tullamore, Drogheda, Kilkenny, Waterford, Mullingar and Naas.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie