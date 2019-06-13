Vodafone working to resolve disruption as network down for customers around the country

VODAFONE CUSTOMERS IN Ireland have been reporting connectivity issues.

A number of customers have post on social media stating that they were experiencing issues.

The problems have affected both broadband and mobile phone services, according to the customers.

The company’s customer service Twitter account (@VodafoneIreland) has been dealing with numerous complaints, noting that there is a problem.

“We are currently investigating a potential disruption to our fixed and mobile services. We thank you for your patience as we work to get this resolved,” Vodafone Ireland has replied to a number of customer queries.

We are currently investigating a potential disruption to our fixed and mobile services. We thank you for your patience as we work to get this resolved. — Vodafone Ireland (@VodafoneIreland) June 13, 2019 Source: Vodafone Ireland /Twitter

In a follow-up tweet, the company said that its service team is working on resolving the issue and updates will be provided shortly.

“We thank you for your patience as we work to get this fixed.”

In a statement to TheJournal.ie, Vodafone said: “Vodafone Ireland has identified the root cause of an issue affecting customers this afternoon.

Our network and technology teams are working extremely hard to ensure that this issue is resolved as fast as possible. We sincerely apologise for the disruption caused.

Downdetector.ie, which monitors reported outages, says that Vodafone outages have been reported in Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Galway, Tullamore, Drogheda, Kilkenny, Waterford, Mullingar and Naas.