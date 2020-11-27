Vodafone Ireland 'in process of restoring service' after data service issues

VODAFONE IRELAND has said it is in the process of restoring service after issues earlier today.

This evening the company said it was experiencing interruptions on some data services.

Customers expressed their frustration on social media, with some saying they were left waiting for long periods when they called to report outages.

And many were worried they will not be able to watch the Late Late Toy Show, which has just started.

“We have to use the internet to watch the Toy Show, mother of God it better be working before 9.30,” one woman said on Twitter.

“Small man very worried it won’t be back on for the Toy Show,” another said two hours ago.

In the last update from the company it said it has identified the issue and is not in the process of restoring service.

It apologised to customers for the disruption.