Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally’s podcast My Therapist Ghosted Me scoops British Podcast award

VOGUE WILLIAMS AND JOANNE McNally’s podcast My Therapist Ghosted Me has been named the winner of the champion award at the 2023 British Podcast Awards.

Model and media personality Williams, 37, and comedian McNally, 40, have hosted the podcast since April 2021 and recently toured the weekly podcast around the UK, with upcoming dates in Australia and Ireland.

Alamy Stock Photo File image of Joanne McNally performing at the 2019 Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Alamy Stock Photo

A number of celebrities presented at this year’s podcast awards, including reality stars Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo from the NewlyWeds podcast and TV and radio presenter Miquita Oliver who co-hosts the podcast Stirring It Up With Andi And Miquita Oliver.

Williams and her husband Spencer Matthews – who both co-host podcast Spencer And Vogue – also presented an award at the ceremony for best wellbeing podcast.

Taking home the podcast of the year award was BBC production A Positive Life: HIV From Terrence Higgins To Today, which also won a gold award for best factual podcast.

British pop star Sam Smith presented the podcast and spoke about HIV stories, beginning with the life of Terrence Higgins, one of the first British people to die of an Aids-related illness.

In the listeners’ choice category, the true-crime podcast RedHanded came out on top, while Partygate: The Inside Story for ITV News, about the UK-based scandal which ensued following reports that there were Downing Street parties during the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown, won the spotlight award.

Elsewhere, The News Agents, which is hosted by journalists Emily Maitlis, Jon Sopel and Lewis Goodall, won the gold award for best daily podcast, while My Dad Wrote A Porno won the hall of fame award.

Persevering: Grief As Told By Young People, Let’s Talk About Loss came home with the best specialist podcast and the rising star gong was gifted to Chante Joseph at The Guardian, who hosts podcast Pop Culture.

The gold award for the best news and current affairs podcast was won by The Guardian for Today In Focus and the best entertainment podcast was won by Elis James and John Robins’ show for BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds.

Other categories included best kids podcast, best parenting podcast, best sex and relationships podcast, best sports podcast, and best true crime podcast.

There were also categories for best climate podcast, best business podcast, best fiction podcast, best history podcast, best interview podcast, best network/publisher, best new podcast and best wellbeing podcast.

The awards were held this evening at Outernet London with British comedians Zoe Lyons and Stephen Bailey hosting the awards.