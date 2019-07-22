Over 5,000 Volvo cars in Ireland recalled over engine fire risk

VOLVO HAS ANNOUNCED that it is recalling over 5,000 cars in Ireland after an investigation discovered a faulty engine component which could cause a fire in certain models.

The Swedish car manufacturer issued the recall for Volvo cars of years 2014-2019 with a 2-litre 4-cylinder diesel engine.

The models affected by this recall are the S60, S80, S90, V40, V60, V70, V90, XC60 and XC90.

A spokesperson for Volvo said the scope of the recall is 507,000 cars globally, of which 5,200 are in Ireland.

The investigation identified that “in very rare cases” the plastic intake manifold may melt and deform.

“In the very worst case, there is a possibility that a localised engine bat fire may occur,” a spokesperson said.

It said it is now contacting all potentially affected customers by letter informing them of the potential issue and what to pay attention to in terms of engine operation.

We ask that customers that notice any unusual engine operation including, but not limited to the engine management light being lit, engine interruption or lack of power contacts their local Volvo retailer and that if they identify any unusual smell stop safely and contact Volvo Assistance or their recovery agent.

Volvo added that it has had no reports of accidents or personal injuries.