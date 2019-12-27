This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Von der Leyen 'seriously concerned' over concluding post-Brexit trade deal within 2020 deadline

“I am very worried given the little time we have,” Ursula von der Leyen said.

By AFP Friday 27 Dec 2019, 9:50 AM
58 minutes ago 2,978 Views 17 Comments
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen
EUROPEAN COMMISSION CHIEF Ursula von der Leyen has expressed “serious concern” over whether the bloc could conclude a post-Brexit trade deal with Britain within the 2020 deadline.

Britain is due to leave the European Union on 31 January, but will remain in a transitional arrangement until the end of next year while negotiators debate future trade ties. 

“I am very worried given the little time we have,” von der Leyen told France’s Les Echos newspaper in an interview published today.

“It’s not only about negotiating a free trade deal but many other subjects. It seems to me that on both sides we must ask ourselves seriously if all these negotiations are feasible in such a short time,” she said.

“I believe that it would be reasonable to review things in the middle of the year, if necessary to see if an extension is needed.”

Under the withdrawal agreement which Prime Minister Boris Johnson has agreed with Europe but not yet pushed through parliament, the UK could ask for a one or two year extension.

But Johnson, who won a comfortable majority in the UK general election this month, insists he will not ask for more time and is preparing legislation to forbid such a move.

In this case, negotiators will only have 11 months to conclude a trade agreement, a task that officials on both sides have warned is extremely ambitious.

And if 2020 comes to an end with no deal concluded, Britain will sever ties with the huge EU single market with no follow-on deal to protect jobs and trade on both sides.

EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said earlier this week that drafting and ratifying a post-Brexit deal by next year was an “immense challenge but we will give it our all”.

- © AFP 2019

