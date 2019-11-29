Voters head to the polls in four Dáil by-elections

VOTERS WILL HEAD to the polls today in four Dáil by-elections to replace TDs elected to the European Parliament last May.

Polls will be open from 7am to 10pm in the constituencies of Dublin Fingal, Dublin Mid-West, Wexford and Cork North Central.

Forty-three candidates are on the ballot papers for by-elections across the four constituencies.

In Cork North Central, voters will decide who should fill the seat vacated by Billy Kelleher while, in Wexford, constituents are voting to decide who will take Mick Wallace’s seat in the Dáil after his election to the European Parliament.

Other vacancies to be filled are Frances Fitzgerald’s seat in Dublin Mid-West and Clare Daly’s seat in Dublin Fingal.

We could know the results of the by-elections by Saturday evening but as always there’s a chance we could be in for a late night – or possibly even a recount or two.

In the Dublin South-West by-election in 2014, voters cast their ballots on Friday 10 October and the final result was announced after eight counts at around 7.30pm on Saturday evening.

The count centre for Cork North-Central will be in the Nemo Rangers GAA club. Wexford votes will be counted in St Joseph’s Club community centre in Bishopswater.

In Dublin, the Mid-West constituency votes will be counted in Adamstown community centre while the Fingal votes will be tallied in the National Show Centre near Dublin Airport.