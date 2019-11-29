This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Friday 29 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Voters head to the polls in four Dáil by-elections

Forty-three candidates are on the ballot papers across the four constituencies.

By Cónal Thomas Friday 29 Nov 2019, 7:05 AM
28 minutes ago 719 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4910983
Image: Sasko/LavarovPhotocall Ireland
Image: Sasko/LavarovPhotocall Ireland

VOTERS WILL HEAD to the polls today in four Dáil by-elections to replace TDs elected to the European Parliament last May.

Polls will be open from 7am to 10pm in the constituencies of Dublin Fingal, Dublin Mid-West, Wexford and Cork North Central. 

Forty-three candidates are on the ballot papers for by-elections across the four constituencies.

In Cork North Central, voters will decide who should fill the seat vacated by Billy Kelleher while, in Wexford, constituents are voting to decide who will take Mick Wallace’s seat in the Dáil after his election to the European Parliament.

Other vacancies to be filled are Frances Fitzgerald’s seat in Dublin Mid-West and Clare Daly’s seat in Dublin Fingal. 

We could know the results of the by-elections by Saturday evening but as always there’s a chance we could be in for a late night – or possibly even a recount or two.  

Related Reads

19.11.19 CAMHS and a candidate's controversial remarks: Here's the lowdown on the Wexford by-election
16.11.19 In 'Jack Lynch territory' Fianna Fáil are hoping for success: The Cork North Central lowdown

In the Dublin South-West by-election in 2014, voters cast their ballots on Friday 10 October and the final result was announced after eight counts at around 7.30pm on Saturday evening. 

The count centre for Cork North-Central will be in the Nemo Rangers GAA club. Wexford votes will be counted in St Joseph’s Club community centre in Bishopswater.

In Dublin, the Mid-West constituency votes will be counted in Adamstown community centre while the Fingal votes will be tallied in the National Show Centre near Dublin Airport. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie