This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Thursday 12 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Voters reportedly leaving queues, as long lines form at polling stations

“It’s about 20 times busier than it was in 2017.”

By Press Association Thursday 12 Dec 2019, 2:52 PM
12 minutes ago 1,684 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4930556

featureimage Source: PA

MEMBERS OF THE public have been reported leaving before casting their votes due to long queues outside some polling stations.

Waits of more than half an hour were reported at various locations across England this morning.

Queuing appeared particularly widespread in London, with long lines reported in a number of constituencies.

Chris Schofield said more than 70 voters were waiting in the Bermondsey and Old Southwark constituency – some of whom gave up and left during his 20-minute wait, “presumably to go to work”.

“It’s about 20 times busier than it was in 2017, and for the locals and Euro elections,” the 27-year-old consultant told the PA news agency.

Atmosphere is very London: orderly queueing and no-one is talking to each other!

Several voters claimed they had never seen queues like it in years.

Asked why he thought there were so many queuing, Schofield said: “I think it’s the election of a lifetime for many of us.”

Alixe Bovey reported queueing for 35 minutes in the Streatham constituency.

“In 20 years of voting in Streatham Hill, always at about this time of day, I have never encountered a queue of more than six or seven people,” she tweeted.

Waits were also reported in English cities such as Cambridge, where John Walsh tweeted to say it was the “first time ever” that he had to queue to exercise his democratic right.

In Bermondsey, south-east London, a burst water main caused deep flooding in the area, leading some voters to decide to leave and return later.

Related Reads

12.12.19 Here's your guide to how TheJournal.ie will have you covered for the UK General Election
12.12.19 UK election: What are the possible outcomes for parliament?
12.12.19 What to look out for as the UK delivers an election verdict with Brexit on the horizon

Graham Kings told PA: “I could have gone home and put wellington boots on and waded across the flooded road to try to get in, but had to go to work and so will vote this evening.”

Many members of the public said they were encouraged by the queues, suggesting it could mean a greater turnout than in the last general election.

Total turnout at the 2017 General Election was 68.8%, the fourth successive election where turnout increased.

Voters unable to vote for whatever reason can return to their polling stations at any time before 10pm this evening.

The Electoral Commission advises polling stations “can get very busy, particularly towards the end of the day”, but says voters in a queue before 10pm will be entitled to apply for a ballot paper.

Voters in England, Scotland and Wales do not need to take anything with them to vote, while those in Northern Ireland must have photo ID.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie