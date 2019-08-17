French waiter shot dead for being 'too slow with sandwich'

A CUSTOMER SHOT a waiter dead at an eatery on the outskirts of Paris, apparently enraged at being made to wait for a sandwich, a source close to the investigation said today.

The waiter’s colleagues called police after he was shot in the shoulder with a handgun in the Noisy-le-Grand suburb east of Paris last night, the source said.

Attempts to revive the 28-year-old failed and he died at the scene of the pizza and sandwich restaurant.

The gunman, who a witness said lost his temper “as his sandwich wasn’t prepared quickly enough”, fled the scene.

Police told AFP a murder investigation has been launched.

The shooter is believed to still be on the run.

