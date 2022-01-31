#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Monday 31 January 2022
Advertisement

Consultants association warns of long waiting lists for bowel disease treatment

The IHCA is calling for the government to address a shortage of consultants.

By Lauren Boland Monday 31 Jan 2022, 1:16 PM
1 hour ago 3,663 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5669257
File photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
File photo
File photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

THE IRISH HOSPITAL Consultants Association is warning of long waiting lists to treat patients with inflammatory bowel disease, especially in regional hospitals.

Currently, nearly 17,000 patients are on a waiting list to see a gastroenterologist, an increase of 71% since 2015.

Consultants are concerned that waiting lists for gastroenterological procedures are seriously impacting patients’ outcomes and quality of life.

Dr Brian Egan, a Consultant Gastroenterologist at Mayo University Hospital, said that pandemic has had a “major impact on gastroenterology throughout the country”.

“Many of us who work in the care of patients with stomach and bowel problems and liver disease were re-allocated in the first wave of the pandemic to treat patients with Covid,” Dr Egan said.

“It also resulted in an absolute stop of scheduled work, which is essential for early detection and prevention of stomach cancer, bowel cancer, and oesophageal cancer.”

The ICHA is reiterating its call to the government to address a shortage of consultants.

Dr Egan said Ireland is “finding it increasingly difficult to attract Consultants and younger doctors to work in our hospitals”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“Trying to attract these doctors back to our regional hospitals in Ireland with more onerous on-call duties, less resources, and reduced access to specialist care is really difficult,” he said.

President of the IHCA Professor Alan Irvine said that “with so many posts unfilled across so many specialties, there is a limit to what we can achieve and that shouldn’t be the case in a developed nation like Ireland”.

“We must appoint additional Consultants and address the long-standing issues of pay inequity and poor working conditions quickly,” Irvine said.

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
@laurenanna_1
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie