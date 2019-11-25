This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Monday 25 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Search operation begins after reports of plane crash off north Wales

The UK coastguard is co-ordinating a search in the Puffin Island area.

By Press Association Monday 25 Nov 2019, 4:47 PM
10 minutes ago 1,489 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4905708
File Photo: An RNLI lifeboat.
Image: Steve Parsons/PA Archive/PA Images
File Photo: An RNLI lifeboat.
File Photo: An RNLI lifeboat.
Image: Steve Parsons/PA Archive/PA Images

A RESCUE OPERATION has been launched after reports of an aircraft crash off the north Wales coast.

The UK coastguard said it was co-ordinating a search in the Puffin Island area near Anglesey after the light aircraft disappeared from radar at around midday today.

Police are assisting the coastguard with the search, which includes a helicopter and RNLI lifeboats, but it is not yet known how many people were on board the plane.

A spokesman for the coastguard said: “HM Coastguard is currently co-ordinating a search and rescue in the Puffin Island area of North Wales following a report at 12.47pm today that an aircraft had disappeared from radar contact.”

“The search and rescue helicopter from Caernarfon has been sent as well as Coastguard rescue teams from Penmon and Bangor and a senior Coastguard operations officer,” the spokesman said. 

“The RNLI lifeboats from Beaumaris, Moelfre and Llandudno and North Wales Police have been sent. It has not been confirmed how many people were on board the aircraft,” he added. 

“The incident is ongoing and we have no further information at this time.”

A spokesman for North Wales Police said: “We received a call at 12.59pm today reporting a possible crash involving a light aircraft in the Penmon area.

“Officers are currently assisting HM Coastguard and our inquiries are ongoing.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie