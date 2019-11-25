Search operation begins after reports of plane crash off north Wales

A RESCUE OPERATION has been launched after reports of an aircraft crash off the north Wales coast.

The UK coastguard said it was co-ordinating a search in the Puffin Island area near Anglesey after the light aircraft disappeared from radar at around midday today.

Police are assisting the coastguard with the search, which includes a helicopter and RNLI lifeboats, but it is not yet known how many people were on board the plane.

A spokesman for the coastguard said: “HM Coastguard is currently co-ordinating a search and rescue in the Puffin Island area of North Wales following a report at 12.47pm today that an aircraft had disappeared from radar contact.”

“The search and rescue helicopter from Caernarfon has been sent as well as Coastguard rescue teams from Penmon and Bangor and a senior Coastguard operations officer,” the spokesman said.

“The RNLI lifeboats from Beaumaris, Moelfre and Llandudno and North Wales Police have been sent. It has not been confirmed how many people were on board the aircraft,” he added.

“The incident is ongoing and we have no further information at this time.”

A spokesman for North Wales Police said: “We received a call at 12.59pm today reporting a possible crash involving a light aircraft in the Penmon area.

“Officers are currently assisting HM Coastguard and our inquiries are ongoing.”