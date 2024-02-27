Advertisement
Ireland’s Megan Connolly and Jess Fishlock of Wales. Ryan Byrne/INPHO
International Soccer Friendly

Wales hand Ireland first defeat under Eileen Gleeson in front of record Tallaght crowd

Jess Fishlock and Lily Woodham gave the visitors a 2-0 win in Tallaght.
Republic of Ireland 0

Wales 2

IRELAND SUFFERED THEIR first defeat under Eileen Gleeson as Wales ran out 2-0 winners in Tuesday evening’s international soccer friendly in Tallaght Stadium.

First-half goals from Jess Fishlock and Lily Woodham gave the visitors victory in front of 8,218 fans, a record home crowd for an Ireland women’s international fixture.

