Wales hand Ireland first defeat under Eileen Gleeson in front of record Tallaght crowd

Republic of Ireland 0

Wales 2

IRELAND SUFFERED THEIR first defeat under Eileen Gleeson as Wales ran out 2-0 winners in Tuesday evening’s international soccer friendly in Tallaght Stadium.

First-half goals from Jess Fishlock and Lily Woodham gave the visitors victory in front of 8,218 fans, a record home crowd for an Ireland women’s international fixture.

