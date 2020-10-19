#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Monday 19 October 2020
Advertisement

Wales to begin two-week 'firebreak' lockdown to limit spread of Covid-19

The “sharp and deep” lockdown will begin at 6pm on 23 October.

By Press Association Monday 19 Oct 2020, 2:24 PM
25 minutes ago 4,642 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5237716
First Minister Mark Drakeford speaking at a press conference today
Image: PA
First Minister Mark Drakeford speaking at a press conference today
First Minister Mark Drakeford speaking at a press conference today
Image: PA

WALES HAS ANNOUNCED it will introduce a two-week “firebreak” lockdown from 6pm on Friday.

First Minister Mark Drakeford told a press conference in Cardiff that the measure was necessary to reduce the spread of Covid-19.

The “sharp and deep” lockdown will begin at 6pm on 23 October and last until 9 November, with everyone in Wales “required to stay at home” while it is in place.

“The only exceptions will be critical workers and jobs where working from home is not possible,” Drakeford said.

He also said the lockdown would be a “short, sharp, shock to turn back the clock, slow down the virus and give us more time”.

Under the “firebreak” lockdown, all non-essential retail, leisure, hospitality and tourism businesses will close “just as they had to during the March lockdown”.

Community centres, libraries and recycling centres will also close, while places of worship will also be shut, other than for funerals or wedding ceremonies.

Childcare facilities will stay open, with primary and specialist schools reopening after the half-term break.

Secondary schools will also reopen after half-term for children in years seven and eight, as well as the most vulnerable students.

Pupils will be able to go in to take exams but others will learn from home for an additional week.

Universities will provide a blend of in-person and online learning but students will be required to stay at their accommodation.

People will not be able to meet indoors or outdoors with anyone they do not live with, with exceptions for those living alone.

They must stay at home, except for limited purposes such as exercise, and must work from home wherever possible.

Gatherings are banned, including Halloween and fireworks or Bonfire Night celebrations.

Related Reads

19.10.20 820 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Northern Ireland
19.10.20 Covid-19: New restrictions begin in Italy, Belgium and France as European death toll hits 250,000

There were 4,127 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 recorded by Public Health Wales between 9 October and 15 October, though the level of infections is believed to be higher.

The R number – the average number of people each case infects – across Wales is currently between 1.1 and 1.4, while the seven-day rolling incidence rate for Wales is more than 130 cases per 100,000 people.

“There are no easy choices in front of us, as the virus spreads rapidly in every part of Wales,” Drakeford said.

“We know that if we do not act now, it will continue to accelerate and there is a very real risk that our NHS would be overwhelmed.

“The number of people being taken to hospital with coronavirus symptoms is growing every day, our critical care units are already full.

“We are asking our healthcare and social care staff, who have already done so much, to work even harder.

“Unless we act, the NHS will not be able to look after the increasing number of people who are falling seriously ill.”

Drakeford said that “even more extreme measures”, such as an open-ended lockdown, would have to be implemented if action was not taken now.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Paul Davies, leader of the Welsh Conservatives, called on the Welsh Government to provide the evidence behind the “firebreak” and to go to the Welsh Parliament to answer questions.

“This is not a two-week break to solve the pandemic, it is likely that we will see regular lockdowns across the rest of the year,” he said.

“The Welsh Government must be clear what actions they are taking during the lockdown to prevent further Wales-wide lockdowns which will have a significant impact on people’s lives and livelihoods.”

Davies said the lockdown was “not proportionate” and would heavily impact businesses in areas with low levels of Covid-19, such as Powys, Pembrokeshire and Ceredigion.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie