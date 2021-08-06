Walk-in Covid vaccination clinics open again from today - here's where they'll be

WALK-IN COVID vaccination clinics will operate again over this weekend, with some open from later this afternoon.

The no-appointment-needed clinics were open for the first time last weekend and over 30,000 people received a jab.

More than half of those who attended last weekend had not already registered on the HSE’s online portal and 65% were below the age of 20.

If you are aged 16 or older, you can get the first dose at a walk-in clinic. Walk-in clinics are open on specific days and times at vaccination centres.

You do not need an appointment during these times, but if you show up outside of these times, you will not be vaccinated.

You can go to any of the walk-in clinics – it does not have to be near your home. You will then get a second dose appointment at a vaccination centre near your home.

People do not need to register beforehand, but if you have already registered via the HSE portal and have a future date for a jab it may speed the process up.

Walk-in clinics for dose one jabs are all offering the Pfizer vaccine.

People attending clinics will need:

Personal Public Service (PPS) number – if you have one

Eircode

mobile phone number

email address

photo ID that has your date of birth – this can be a passport, driving licence, Garda age card, school ID

Anyone who has already registered will only need photo ID that shows their date of birth.

Here are all of the walk-in clincs across the country operating this weekend and their opening times:

Carlow

Carlow Institute of Technology

Kilkenny Road

Moanacurragh

Carlow

Saturday 7 August, 9am to 12.15pm

Sunday 8 August, 9am to 12.15pm

Cavan

Kilmore Hotel

Dublin Road

Killygarry

Cavan

Friday 6 August, 4.30pm to 8.30pm

Saturday 7 August, 8.30am to 12.30pm

Clare

West County Hotel

Limerick Road

Clonroad More

Ennis

Saturday 7 August, 8.15am to 12.30pm

Cork

City Hall

Anglesea Street

Cork City

Cork

Saturday 7 August, 10am to 4pm

Mallow GAA Club

Carrigoon

Mallow

County Cork

Sunday 8 August, 11am to 3pm

Clonakilty GAA Club

Aghamilla

Clonakilty

Cork

Sunday 8 August, 1pm to 3pm

Bantry Primary Care Centre

Dromleigh South

Bantry

Cork

Saturday 7 August, 3.15pm to 4.30pm

Donegal

Letterkenny Institute of Technology

Port Road

Gortlee

Letterkenny

Donegal

Sunday 8 August, 8.30am to 4.30pm

Dublin

Aviva Stadium

Lansdowne Road

Ballsbridge

Dublin 4

An AstraZeneca dose 2 walk-in clinic will be open in this location on:

Saturday 7 August, 2pm to 4.30pm

This centre is not doing any dose 1 walk-ins, anyone attending must bring proof of their first Astrazeneca dose.

UCD O’Reilly Hall

Via N11 Entrance Only

Belfield

Dublin 4

Sunday 8 August, 11am to 5pm

Citywest Convention Centre

Citywest Hotel

Saggart

Dublin

Saturday 7 August, 3pm to 6.30pm

Sunday 8 August, 3pm to 6.30pm

National Show Centre

Stockhole Lane

Cloghran

Swords

Dublin

Saturday 7 August, 8.30am to 12.30pm and 1.45pm to 6pm

Galway

Clifden Satellite Vaccination Clinic

Clifden Community School

Ardbear

Clifden

Galway

Saturday 7 August, 10am to 2pm

Galway Racecourse

Ballybrit

Galway

Saturday 7 August, 10am to 4pm

Kerry

Killarney Sports & Leisure Centre

Bypass Road

Park

Killarney

Sunday 8 August, 10am to 11am

Kerry Sports Academy

North Campus

Tralee

Kerry

Saturday 7 August, 9.15am to 11am

Kildare

Punchestown Racecourse

Punchestown Great

Punchestown

Kildare

Saturday 7 August, 9.30am to 12.30pm

Sunday 8 August, 9.30am to 12.30pm

Kilkenny

Cillin Hill Conference Centre

Dublin Road

Lyrath

Leggettsrath

Kilkenny

Saturday 7 August, 8.15am to 12.30pm

Sunday 8 August, 8.15am to 12.30pm

Leitrim

Primary Care Unit

Carrick on Shannon

Leitrim

Sunday 8 August, 9am to 5pm

Limerick

Main St

Patrickswell

Limerick

Friday 6 August, 2pm to 7pm

Sunday 8 August, 10am to 12.30pm and 1pm to 6pm

Mayo

Breaffy House Resort

Breaffy

Castlebar

Friday 6 August, 2pm to 5pm

Sunday 8 August, 11am to 4pm

Meath

Fairyhouse Racecourse

Fairyhouse Road

Ratoath

Meath

Friday 6 August, 12pm to 4pm

Saturday 7 August, 12pm to 4pm

Monaghan

Glencarn Hotel

Monaghan Road

Moraghy

Castleblayney

Monaghan

Friday 6 August, 3pm to 7.30pm

Saturday 7 August, 1.30pm to 4.30pm

Sunday 8 August, 1.30 to 4.30pm

Offaly

Tullamore Court Hotel

O’Moore Street

Tullamore

Offaly

Friday 6th August from 8am to 40pm

Roscommon

Abbey Hotel

Galway Road

Roscommon Town

Saturday 7 August, 11am to 4pm

Sunday 8 August, 11am to 4pm

Sligo

Sligo Institute of Technology

Knocknarea Arena

Sligo IT

Ash Lane

Ballinode

Sligo

Saturday 7 August, 10am to 4pm

Sunday 8 August, 10am to 2pm

Tipperary

Abbeycourt Hotel

Nenagh South

Nenagh

Tipperary

Friday 6 August, 2pm to 7pm

Sunday 8 August, 2pm to 7pm

Clonmel Park Hotel

Poppyfields Retail Park

Cahir Road

Clonmel

Tipperary

Thursday 5 August, 1pm to 4pm

Friday 6 August, 9am to 1pm and 2pm to 5pm

Waterford

Waterford Institute of Technology Arena

WIT Sports Campus

Carriganore

Waterford

Saturday 7 August, 12.30pm to 4.30pm

Sunday 8 August, 12.30pm to 4.30pm

Westmeath

Bloomfield House Hotel

Mullingar

Westmeath

Saturday 7 August, 9am to 5pm

Wexford

Kilanerin Community Centre

Gorey

Wexford

Saturday 7 August, 9am to 2pm

Astro Active Centre

Bellefield

Enniscorthy

Wexford

Saturday 7 August, 8.15am to 12.30pm and 2pm to 7pm

Sunday 8 August, 8.15am to 12.30pm

Wicklow

Shoreline Leisure Centre

69 Mill Road

Killincarrig

Greystones

Wicklow