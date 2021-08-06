#Open journalism No news is bad news

Walk-in Covid vaccination clinics open again from today - here's where they'll be

Last weekend over 30,000 people attended walk-in clinics.

By Michelle Hennessy Friday 6 Aug 2021, 6:45 AM
6 minutes ago 288 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5515806

WALK-IN COVID vaccination clinics will operate again over this weekend, with some open from later this afternoon.

The no-appointment-needed clinics were open for the first time last weekend and over 30,000 people received a jab.

More than half of those who attended last weekend had not already registered on the HSE’s online portal and 65% were below the age of 20. 

If you are aged 16 or older, you can get the first dose at a walk-in clinic. Walk-in clinics are open on specific days and times at vaccination centres.

You do not need an appointment during these times, but if you show up outside of these times, you will not be vaccinated.

You can go to any of the walk-in clinics – it does not have to be near your home. You will then get a second dose appointment at a vaccination centre near your home.

People do not need to register beforehand, but if you have already registered via the HSE portal and have a future date for a jab it may speed the process up. 

Walk-in clinics for dose one jabs are all offering the Pfizer vaccine. 

People attending clinics will need:

  • Personal Public Service (PPS) number – if you have one
  • Eircode
  • mobile phone number
  • email address
  • photo ID that has your date of birth – this can be a passport, driving licence, Garda age card, school ID

Anyone who has already registered will only need photo ID that shows their date of birth. 

Here are all of the walk-in clincs across the country operating this weekend and their opening times:

Carlow 

Carlow Institute of Technology
Kilkenny Road
Moanacurragh
Carlow

  • Saturday 7 August, 9am to 12.15pm
  • Sunday 8 August, 9am to 12.15pm

 Cavan

Kilmore Hotel
Dublin Road
Killygarry
Cavan

  • Friday 6 August, 4.30pm to 8.30pm
  • Saturday 7 August, 8.30am to 12.30pm

Clare

West County Hotel
Limerick Road
Clonroad More
Ennis

  • Saturday 7 August, 8.15am to 12.30pm

Cork

City Hall
Anglesea Street
Cork City
Cork

  • Saturday 7 August, 10am to 4pm

Mallow GAA Club
Carrigoon
Mallow
County Cork

  • Sunday 8 August, 11am to 3pm

Clonakilty GAA Club
Aghamilla
Clonakilty
Cork

  • Sunday 8 August, 1pm to 3pm

Bantry Primary Care Centre
Dromleigh South
Bantry
Cork

  • Saturday 7 August, 3.15pm to 4.30pm

Donegal

Letterkenny Institute of Technology
Port Road
Gortlee
Letterkenny
Donegal

  • Sunday 8 August, 8.30am to 4.30pm

Dublin

Aviva Stadium
Lansdowne Road
Ballsbridge
Dublin 4

An AstraZeneca dose 2 walk-in clinic will be open in this location on:

  • Saturday 7 August, 2pm to 4.30pm

This centre is not doing any dose 1 walk-ins, anyone attending must bring proof of their first Astrazeneca dose.

UCD O’Reilly Hall
Via N11 Entrance Only
Belfield
Dublin 4

  • Sunday 8 August, 11am to 5pm

Citywest Convention Centre
Citywest Hotel
Saggart
Dublin

  • Saturday 7 August, 3pm to 6.30pm
  • Sunday 8 August, 3pm to 6.30pm

National Show Centre
Stockhole Lane
Cloghran
Swords
Dublin

  • Saturday 7 August, 8.30am to 12.30pm and 1.45pm to 6pm

Galway

Clifden Satellite Vaccination Clinic
Clifden Community School
Ardbear
Clifden
Galway

  • Saturday 7 August, 10am to 2pm

Galway Racecourse
Ballybrit
Galway

  • Saturday 7 August, 10am to 4pm

Kerry

Killarney Sports & Leisure Centre
Bypass Road
Park
Killarney

  • Sunday 8 August, 10am to 11am

Kerry Sports Academy
North Campus
Tralee
Kerry

  • Saturday 7 August, 9.15am to 11am

Kildare

Punchestown Racecourse
Punchestown Great
Punchestown
Kildare

  • Saturday 7 August, 9.30am to 12.30pm
  • Sunday 8 August, 9.30am to 12.30pm

Kilkenny

Cillin Hill Conference Centre
Dublin Road
Lyrath
Leggettsrath
Kilkenny

  • Saturday 7 August, 8.15am to 12.30pm
  • Sunday 8 August, 8.15am to 12.30pm

Leitrim

Primary Care Unit
Carrick on Shannon
Leitrim

  • Sunday 8 August, 9am to 5pm

Limerick

Main St
Patrickswell
Limerick

  • Friday 6 August, 2pm to 7pm
  • Sunday 8 August, 10am to 12.30pm and 1pm to 6pm

Mayo

Breaffy House Resort
Breaffy
Castlebar

  • Friday 6 August, 2pm to 5pm
  • Sunday 8 August, 11am to 4pm

Meath

Fairyhouse Racecourse
Fairyhouse Road
Ratoath
Meath

  • Friday 6 August, 12pm to 4pm
  • Saturday 7 August, 12pm to 4pm

Monaghan

Glencarn Hotel
Monaghan Road
Moraghy
Castleblayney
Monaghan

  • Friday 6 August, 3pm to 7.30pm
  • Saturday 7 August, 1.30pm to 4.30pm
  • Sunday 8 August, 1.30 to 4.30pm

Offaly

Tullamore Court Hotel
O’Moore Street
Tullamore
Offaly

  • Friday 6th August from 8am to 40pm

Roscommon

Abbey Hotel
Galway Road
Roscommon Town

  • Saturday 7 August, 11am to 4pm
  • Sunday 8 August, 11am to 4pm

Sligo

Sligo Institute of Technology
Knocknarea Arena
Sligo IT
Ash Lane
Ballinode
Sligo

  • Saturday 7 August, 10am to 4pm
  • Sunday 8 August, 10am to 2pm

Tipperary

Abbeycourt Hotel
Nenagh South
Nenagh
Tipperary

  • Friday 6 August, 2pm to 7pm
  • Sunday 8 August, 2pm to 7pm

Clonmel Park Hotel
Poppyfields Retail Park
Cahir Road
Clonmel
Tipperary

  • Thursday 5 August, 1pm to 4pm
  • Friday 6 August, 9am to 1pm and 2pm to 5pm

Waterford

Waterford Institute of Technology Arena
WIT Sports Campus
Carriganore
Waterford

  • Saturday 7 August, 12.30pm to 4.30pm
  • Sunday 8 August, 12.30pm to 4.30pm

Westmeath

Bloomfield House Hotel
Mullingar
Westmeath

  • Saturday 7 August, 9am to 5pm

Wexford

Kilanerin Community Centre
Gorey
Wexford

  • Saturday 7 August, 9am to 2pm

Astro Active Centre
Bellefield
Enniscorthy
Wexford

  • Saturday 7 August, 8.15am to 12.30pm and 2pm to 7pm
  • Sunday 8 August, 8.15am to 12.30pm

Wicklow

Shoreline Leisure Centre
69 Mill Road
Killincarrig
Greystones
Wicklow

  • Saturday 7 August, 8.30am to 12.30pm
  • Sunday 8 August, 8.30am to 12.30pm

