Walk-in vaccination clinics are open to anyone over 12 this weekend – here's where they are

WALK-IN COVID vaccination clinics are in operation again over the course of this weekend.

The centres are open to anyone who needs either their first or second dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The centres have also been opened up to children aged 12-15 for the first time this weekend.

Children in this age bracket will be able to receive a Covid jab at one of the clinics dotted around the country if they attend the facility with a parent or guardian.

Anyone aged 16 and older can attend one of the clinics alone.

The no-appointment needed facilities have proven very popular, with thousands of people receiving inoculations at the centres since they were set up less than a month ago.

Both the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines are available from the clinics.

People attending for a second Pfizer jab must have received their first Pfizer vaccine at least 21 days beforehand.

Those attending for a second Moderna shot must have received their first Moderna vaccine at least 28 days previously.

A person is fully vaccinated around seven days after the second dose of Pfizer and around 14 days after their second dose of Moderna.

People attending clinics will need:

Personal Public Service (PPS) number – if you have one

Eircode

Mobile phone number

Email address

Photo ID that has your date of birth – this can be a passport, driving licence, Garda age card, school ID

Anyone who has already registered will only need photo ID that shows their date of birth.

Here’s the full list of walk-in clinics around the country:

Carlow

Carlow Institute of Technology: Saturday 9:15am to 12:15pm, Sunday, 9:15am to 12:15pm.

Cavan

Kilmore Hotel: Saturday and Sunday 8:30am to 12:30pm.

Clare

West County Hotel: Saturday and Sunday 9am-4pm.

Cork

Bantry Primary Care Centre: Saturday and Sunday 9:15am to 3:30pm,

City Hall Cork: Saturday and Sunday 1pm to 4pm,

Clonakilty GAA Club: Saturday and Sunday 9:15am to 3:30pm.

Donegal

Letterkenny Institute of Technology: Saturday 1pm to 4pm, Sunday 8:30am to 4pm.

Dublin

Aviva Stadium: Saturday 2:30pm to 7pm),

UCD O’Reilly Hall: Sunday 10am to 6pm,

Citywest Convention Centre: Saturday and Sunday 8:15am to 12pm,

National Show Centre: Saturday and Sunday 8:30am to 12:30pm.

Galway

Galway Racecourse: Saturday 8:30am to 12:30pm, Sunday 9am to 4pm.

Kerry

Killarney Sports & Leisure Centre: Sunday 9:15am to 10:15am,

Kerry Sports Academy: Sunday 9:15am to 10:15am.

Kildare

Punchestown Racecourse: Sunday 10am to 2pm.

Kilkenny

Cillin Hill Conference Centre: Saturday 8:15am to 12:30pm.

Laois

Midlands Park Hotel: Saturday 8:30am to 12pm.

Limerick

Limerick Racecourse: Saturday and Sunday 8:15am to 7pm.

Louth

Fairways Hotel: Saturday 12pm to 3pm.

Mayo

Breaffy House Resort: Saturday 2pm to 4pm.

Meath

Simonstown GAA Club Navan: Saturday and Sunday 11am to 4pm.

Monaghan

Glencarn Hotel: Saturday and Sunday 1:30pm to 5pm, Monday 9am to 5pm.

Roscommon

Kilbride Community Centre: Saturday 9:15am to 3:15pm.

Sligo

Sligo Institute of Technology: Saturday 1:15pm to 4pm, Sunday 9:15am to 4pm.

Tipperary

Abbeycourt Hotel: Saturday 1pm to 6:30pm,

Clonmel Park Hotel: Saturday 9am to 12pm.

Waterford

Waterford Institute of Technology Arena: Saturday 11am to 2pm.

Westmeath

Athlone Institute of Technology International Arena: Saturday 2pm to 6pm and Sunday 10am to 6pm.

Wicklow

Shoreline Leisure Centre: 8:30am to 12:30pm.