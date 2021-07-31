#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 13°C Saturday 31 July 2021
Walk-in vaccination centres are open this weekend - here’s where they’ll be

38 venues are operating a walk-in service across the country this Bank Holiday weekend.

By Jane Moore Saturday 31 Jul 2021, 6:30 AM
1 hour ago 3,385 Views 2 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/BaLL LunLa
Image: Shutterstock/BaLL LunLa

WALK-IN VACCINATION centres are opening across the country for the first time this weekend. 

Taoiseach Micheál Martin announced the opening of the centres on Tuesday as part of the Government’s objective to get young people vaccinated as soon as possible.

“I think it has been a very effective programme so far, but we want to encourage high participation rates now among the remaining age cohorts,” he said.

Anyone over 16 can attend a walk-in vaccination centre, where they will be offered a Pfizer vaccine. 

The walk-in centres are for first doses only. 

People don’t have to register online before attending a walk-in centre, but can still choose to go to one if they are waiting on an appointment for their first dose.

People that have registered online via the portal and have an appointment for a future date for their first jab will only need to bring a photo ID that shows their date of birth, along with their phone.

Those that haven’t registered online and are essentially ‘walking in’ to the walk-in centre will need to bring a few more items:

  • Their PPS number
  • Their Eircode
  • A mobile phone number
  • An email address
  • Photo ID that shows their date of birth

If someone’s first vaccine dose is administered at a walk-in centre, they will receive an appointment for their second dose from the HSE by text message.

This appointment will be scheduled at a vaccination centre close to their home address.

The following list contains the names of the vaccination centres offering a walk-in service around the country this weekend, as well as what days they are open and the hours they are operating:

Carlow

  • Carlow Institute of Technology - Saturday from 2pm to 4.15pm and Monday from 9.15am to 12.15pm, and 1.15pm to 4.15pm

Cavan

  • Kilmore Hotel, Killygarry - Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 8.30am to 12.30pm

Clare

  • West County Hotel, Ennis – Saturday and Sunday from 8.30am to 12.30pm, and Monday from 1.30pm to 6pm

Cork

  • City Hall Cork – Sunday from 1pm to 4pm
  • Munster Technological University Campus – Monday from 10am to 4pm
  • Clonakilty GAA Club – Saturday from 11am to 3pm
  • Bantry Primary Care Centre – Sunday from 11am to 3pm

Donegal

  • Letterkenny Institute of Technology – Saturday from 8.30am – 5pm and Sunday from 8.30am to 12.30pm
  • Carndonagh Community School - Monday from 9am to 12pm

Dublin

  • Aviva Stadium – Monday from 8.30am to 6.30pm
  • Citywest Convention Centre – Saturday from 8am to 12pm, and Sunday from 12pm to 6.30pm
  • Croke Park – Monday from 8.30am to 12.30pm and 1.45pm to 7pm
  • National Show Centre, Swords – Saturday from 1.45pm to 7pm and Sunday from 8.30am to 12.30pm

Galway

  • Clifden Community School - Saturday from 10am to 2.30pm
  • Galway Racecourse – Monday from 10am to 4pm

Kerry

  • Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre – Saturday from 11am to 3pm
  • Kerry Sports Academy, Tralee – Tuesday from 11am to 3pm

Kildare

  • Punchestown Racecourse – Saturday from 9am to 12.15pm, Sunday from 1.15pm to 4.30pm and Monday from 9am to 12.15pm

Kilkenny

  • Cillin Hill Conference Centre, Leggettsrath - Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 8.15am to 12.30pm

Laois

  • Midlands Park Hotel, Portlaoise – Monday from 9am to 2pm

Leitrim

  • Primary Care Unit, Carrick on Shannon  – Monday from 10am to 4pm

Limerick

  • Limerick Racecourse – Saturday and Sunday from 1.30pm to 6pm, and Monday from 8.30am to 12pm

Louth

  • Drogheda Institute of Further Education  – Sunday from 1.15pm to 4.15pm and Monday from 9.15am to 12.15 pm and 1.15pm to 4.15pm
  • Fairways Hotel, Dundalk – Sunday from 1.15pm to 4.15pm and Monday from 9.15am to 12.15pm and 1.15pm to 4.15pm

Mayo

  • Breaffy House Resort, Castlebar – Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 12pm to 6pm

Meath

  • Fairyhouse Racecourse – Saturday from 9.30am to 4pm and Monday from 9am to 12pm
  • Simonstown GAA Club Navan – Monday from 8.30am to 12.30pm and 1.45pm to 4.15pm

Monaghan

  • Glencarn Hotel, Castleblayney - Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 9am to 12.30pm

Offaly

  • Tullamore Court Hotel – Sunday from 8am to 2pm and Monday from 8am to 8pm

Roscommon

  • Abbey Hotel, Galway Road – Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 11am to 4pm

Sligo

  • Sligo Institute of Technology – Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 10am to 2pm

Tipperary

  • Abbeycourt Hotel, Nenagh - Saturday and Sunday from 8.30am to 12pm, and Monday from 1.30pm to 6pm
  • Clonmel Park Hotel – Saturday from 8am to 1pm

Waterford

  • Waterford Institute of Technology Arena – Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 11.30am to 4.30pm

Westmeath

  • Athlone Institute of Technology International Arena – Sunday from 9am to 7pm
  • Bloomfield House Hotel, Mullingar – Saturday from 9am to 4pm and Monday from 9am to 1pm

Wexford

  • Astro Active Centre, Enniscorthy – Sunday and Monday from 8.15am to 12.30pm

Wicklow

  • Shoreline Leisure Centre, Greystones – Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 8.30am to 12.30pm

