#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 17°C Thursday 26 August 2021
Advertisement

Walk-in vaccine clinics will be opened up to children aged over 12 this weekend

The centres will be open across the country again this weekend.

By Céimin Burke Thursday 26 Aug 2021, 6:52 PM
1 hour ago 4,031 Views 14 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5532713
Image: Leah Farrell
Image: Leah Farrell

CHILDREN AGED 12-15 will be able to get vaccinated against Covid-19 at walk-in vaccination centres this weekend.

Children in this age bracket will be able to receive a Covid jab at one of the clinics dotted around the country if they attend the facility with a parent or guardian.

It’s the first time the centres have been opened up to this age cohort. Anyone aged 16 and older can attend one of the clinics alone.

The centres will be open to anyone who needs either their first or second dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The no-appointment needed facilities have proven very popular, with thousands of people receiving inoculations at the centres since they were set up less than a month ago.  

Both the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines are available from the clinics.

People attending for a second Pfizer jab must have received their first Pfizer vaccine at least 21 days beforehand.

Those attending for a second Moderna shot must have received their first Moderna vaccine at least 28 days previously.

A person is fully vaccinated around seven days after the second dose of Pfizer and around 14 days after their second dose of Moderna.

People attending clinics will need:

  • Personal Public Service (PPS) number – if you have one
  • Eircode
  • Mobile phone number
  • Email address
  • Photo ID that has your date of birth – this can be a passport, driving licence, Garda age card, school ID

Anyone who has already registered will only need photo ID that shows their date of birth.

Here’s the full list of walk-in clinics around the country:

Carlow
Pfizer dose 1 and dose 2 walk-in clinics open: Carlow Institute of Technology.

Cavan
Pfizer dose 1 and dose 2 walk-in clinics open: Kilmore Hotel.

Clare
Pfizer and Moderna dose 1 and dose 2 walk-in clinics open: West County Hotel.

Cork
Pfizer dose 1 and dose 2 walk-in clinics open: Bantry Primary Care Centre, City Hall Cork, Clonakilty GAA Club, Mallow GAA Club, Munster Technological University Campus, Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Donegal
Pfizer dose 1 and dose 2 walk-in clinics open: Letterkenny Institute of Technology.

Dublin
Pfizer dose 1 and dose 2 walk-in clinics open: Aviva Stadium, UCD O’Reilly Hall, Citywest Convention Centre, Croke Park, National Show Centre.

Galway
Pfizer dose 1 and dose 2 walk-in clinics open: Galway Racecourse

Kerry
Pfizer dose 1 and dose 2 walk-in clinics open: Killarney Sports & Leisure Centre, Kerry Sports Academy.

Kildare
Pfizer dose 1 and dose 2 walk-in clinics open: Punchestown Racecourse

Kilkenny
Pfizer dose 1 and dose 2 walk-in clinics open: Cillin Hill Conference Centre

Laois
Pfizer dose 1 and dose 2 walk-in clinics open: Midlands Park Hotel

Leitrim
Carrick on Shannon Primary Care Unit

Limerick
Pfizer, Moderna, and AstraZeneca walk-in clinics open: Limerick Racecourse

Longford
Pfizer dose 1 and dose 2 walk-in clinics open: Clonguish GAA Centre

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Louth
Pfizer dose 1 and dose 2 walk-in clinics open: DIFE Drogheda, Fairways Hotel

Mayo
Pfizer dose 1 and dose 2 walk-in clinics open: Breaffy House Resort

Meath
Pfizer dose 1 and dose 2 walk-in clinics open: Fairyhouse Racecourse, Simonstown GAA Club Navan

Monaghan
Pfizer dose 1 and dose 2 walk-in clinics open: Glencarn Hotel

Offaly
Pfizer dose 1 and dose 2 walk-in clinics open: Tullamore Court Hotel

Roscommon
Pfizer dose 1 and dose 2 walk-in clinics open: Kilbride Community Centre

Sligo
Pfizer and Moderna walk-in clinics open: Sligo Institute of Technology

Tipperary
Pfizer and Moderna walk-in clinics open: Abbeycourt Hotel, Clonmel Park Hotel.

Waterford
Waterford Institute of Technology Arena

Westmeath
Pfizer dose 1 and dose 2 walk-in clinics open: Athlone Institute of Technology International Arena

Wexford
Astro Active Centre: Kilanerin Community Centre

Wicklow
Pfizer dose 1 and dose 2 walk-in clinics open: Shoreline Leisure Centre

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie