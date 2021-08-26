Walk-in vaccine clinics will be opened up to children aged over 12 this weekend

CHILDREN AGED 12-15 will be able to get vaccinated against Covid-19 at walk-in vaccination centres this weekend.

Children in this age bracket will be able to receive a Covid jab at one of the clinics dotted around the country if they attend the facility with a parent or guardian.

It’s the first time the centres have been opened up to this age cohort. Anyone aged 16 and older can attend one of the clinics alone.

The centres will be open to anyone who needs either their first or second dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The no-appointment needed facilities have proven very popular, with thousands of people receiving inoculations at the centres since they were set up less than a month ago.

Both the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines are available from the clinics.

People attending for a second Pfizer jab must have received their first Pfizer vaccine at least 21 days beforehand.

Those attending for a second Moderna shot must have received their first Moderna vaccine at least 28 days previously.

A person is fully vaccinated around seven days after the second dose of Pfizer and around 14 days after their second dose of Moderna.

People attending clinics will need:

Personal Public Service (PPS) number – if you have one

Eircode

Mobile phone number

Email address

Photo ID that has your date of birth – this can be a passport, driving licence, Garda age card, school ID

Anyone who has already registered will only need photo ID that shows their date of birth.

Here’s the full list of walk-in clinics around the country:

Carlow

Pfizer dose 1 and dose 2 walk-in clinics open: Carlow Institute of Technology.

Cavan

Pfizer dose 1 and dose 2 walk-in clinics open: Kilmore Hotel.

Clare

Pfizer and Moderna dose 1 and dose 2 walk-in clinics open: West County Hotel.

Cork

Pfizer dose 1 and dose 2 walk-in clinics open: Bantry Primary Care Centre, City Hall Cork, Clonakilty GAA Club, Mallow GAA Club, Munster Technological University Campus, Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Donegal

Pfizer dose 1 and dose 2 walk-in clinics open: Letterkenny Institute of Technology.

Dublin

Pfizer dose 1 and dose 2 walk-in clinics open: Aviva Stadium, UCD O’Reilly Hall, Citywest Convention Centre, Croke Park, National Show Centre.

Galway

Pfizer dose 1 and dose 2 walk-in clinics open: Galway Racecourse

Kerry

Pfizer dose 1 and dose 2 walk-in clinics open: Killarney Sports & Leisure Centre, Kerry Sports Academy.

Kildare

Pfizer dose 1 and dose 2 walk-in clinics open: Punchestown Racecourse

Kilkenny

Pfizer dose 1 and dose 2 walk-in clinics open: Cillin Hill Conference Centre

Laois

Pfizer dose 1 and dose 2 walk-in clinics open: Midlands Park Hotel

Leitrim

Carrick on Shannon Primary Care Unit

Limerick

Pfizer, Moderna, and AstraZeneca walk-in clinics open: Limerick Racecourse

Longford

Pfizer dose 1 and dose 2 walk-in clinics open: Clonguish GAA Centre

Louth

Pfizer dose 1 and dose 2 walk-in clinics open: DIFE Drogheda, Fairways Hotel

Mayo

Pfizer dose 1 and dose 2 walk-in clinics open: Breaffy House Resort

Meath

Pfizer dose 1 and dose 2 walk-in clinics open: Fairyhouse Racecourse, Simonstown GAA Club Navan

Monaghan

Pfizer dose 1 and dose 2 walk-in clinics open: Glencarn Hotel

Offaly

Pfizer dose 1 and dose 2 walk-in clinics open: Tullamore Court Hotel

Roscommon

Pfizer dose 1 and dose 2 walk-in clinics open: Kilbride Community Centre

Sligo

Pfizer and Moderna walk-in clinics open: Sligo Institute of Technology

Tipperary

Pfizer and Moderna walk-in clinics open: Abbeycourt Hotel, Clonmel Park Hotel.

Waterford

Waterford Institute of Technology Arena

Westmeath

Pfizer dose 1 and dose 2 walk-in clinics open: Athlone Institute of Technology International Arena

Wexford

Astro Active Centre: Kilanerin Community Centre

Wicklow

Pfizer dose 1 and dose 2 walk-in clinics open: Shoreline Leisure Centre