Break for the border: Search party launched for on the run Wallaby

SEARCH PARTIES ARE working their way across the area near Omagh as they try to find an escaped wallaby.
One of two of the Australian marsupials which arrived at Glenpark Estate in County Tyrone launched daring escape.
The small Kangaroo like mammal made its burst at 3pm today when it jumped over a fence.
It was last seen on the Gortin Road in Omagh on Sunday evening.
Speaking to BBC Radio Ulster’s Evening Extra of Glenpark Estate, Richard Beattie, urged the public not to approach the animal if they spotted it.
“The animal is startled. It’s out of it’s enclosure, it’s in a strange area. Just stay back,” he told BBC Radio Ulster’s Evening Extra programme.
Mr Beattie also said that there was no danger to the public or animals as wallabies are known to be “quiet animals”.
“There is no problem whatsoever, there is no danger whatsoever,” he said.
