Monday 18 November, 2019
Three dead following shooting at Walmart store in US

The shooting happened in the state of Oklahoma.

By AFP Monday 18 Nov 2019, 5:31 PM
The Walmart in Duncan, Oklahoma
Image: Google Street View
Image: Google Street View

THREE PEOPLE HAVE been killed in a shooting at a Walmart store in the US.

The shooting happened at a store in Duncan, Oklahoma, according to local media who cited the state’s highway patrol and local police.

According to TNN television, Duncan Police Chief Danny Ford said the shooting took place outside the store and the suspect is among the dead.

Schools in the area had been placed on lockdown temporarily before being given an “all clear” by local police, according to a Facebook statement from Duncan Public Schools.

More to follow.

- © AFP 2019

