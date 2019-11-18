Three dead following shooting at Walmart store in US

THREE PEOPLE HAVE been killed in a shooting at a Walmart store in the US.

The shooting happened at a store in Duncan, Oklahoma, according to local media who cited the state’s highway patrol and local police.

According to TNN television, Duncan Police Chief Danny Ford said the shooting took place outside the store and the suspect is among the dead.

Schools in the area had been placed on lockdown temporarily before being given an “all clear” by local police, according to a Facebook statement from Duncan Public Schools.

- © AFP 2019