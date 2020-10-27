#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Tuesday 27 October 2020
Advertisement

Protests flare in Philadelphia after police kill black man

A man named as 27-year-old Walter Wallace died after a confrontation with officers yesterday.

By Press Association Tuesday 27 Oct 2020, 9:12 PM
1 hour ago 12,204 Views 40 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5246480
Image: PA
Image: PA

MORE THAN A dozen people have been arrested and more than 30 officers were injured in protests stemming from the fatal police shooting of a black man in Philadelphia.

Officers said the man refused their orders to drop a knife in a confrontation captured on video.

The man, identified by city officials as Walter Wallace, 27, was shot before 4pm on Monday (8pm Irish time) in an episode filmed by a bystander and posted on social media.

Witnesses complained that police had fired an excessive number of shots.

Mr Wallace’s father, Walter Wallace Sr, told The Philadelphia Inquirer that his son appeared to have been shot 10 times.

He said his son was also a father, was on medication and had struggled with his mental health.

“Why didn’t they use a Taser?” he asked.

Officers had been called to the predominantly black Cobbs Creek neighbourhood in west Philadelphia on reports of a man with a weapon, said Tanya Little, a police spokeswoman.

Police said they found Mr Wallace holding a knife and ordered him to drop the weapon several times. Wallace advanced toward the officers, who fired several times, Ms Little said.

In the video, a woman and at least one man follow Mr Wallace, trying to get him to listen to officers, as he briskly walks across the street and between cars.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The woman, identified by family members as Mr Wallace’s mother, screams and throws something at an officer after her son is shot and falls to the ground.

The video does not make it clear whether he was in fact holding a knife, but witnesses said he was.

Mr Wallace was hit in the shoulder and chest, Ms Little said, but she would not say how many times he was shot or the number of times officers fired.

One of the officers drove him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later, she said.

No officers or bystanders were injured in the initial confrontation, Ms Little said. The names of the officers who fired the shots, and their races, were not immediately disclosed. Both were wearing body cameras and were taken off street duty pending the investigation.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (40)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie