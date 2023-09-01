Ukraine has made 'notable progress' in offensive, says White House

UKRAINE’S FORCES HAVE in recent days have made “notable progress” against Russian troops in their southern offensive, the White House has said.

“Any objective observer of this counteroffensive, you can’t deny … that they have made progress now,” White House national security spokesman John Kirby told reporters, calling criticism of the Ukrainian effort by anonymous officials “not helpful.”

Kyiv said today that police in the capital were responding to bomb threats as children returned to classrooms for a second academic year since Russia’s invasion.

Ukraine’s education ministry said nearly four million students were returning to school, both online and in person.

“We have received information about explosives in Kyiv’s schools,” police spokeswoman Yulia Girdvilis told AFP.

“All educational institutions are being checked by Kyiv police forces with the involvement of the State Emergency Service.”

The police force said any evacuations would be decided by schools and the police, calling on people to “stay calm.”

Ukrainian officials announcing the beginning of the new school year said that Russian attacks since the beginning of the invasion in February 2022 had damaged or destroyed thousands of schools.

Andriy Sadovy, the mayor of the western city of Lviv, said pupils will be learning to fly drones, releasing a picture of students behind computers.

“This is our new reality,” he wrote on social media alongside images of children holding controllers and sitting in front of monitors simulating drone flights.

Advertisement

Putin to host Erdogan

Tensions have been building on the Black Sea after Moscow in July scrapped a deal allowing maritime exports from Ukraine.

But Ukraine has established an alternate route for cargo vessels and announced today that two more vessels had departed, defying a Russian naval blockade.

Turkey, which brokered the deal allowing grain exports from Ukraine with the United Nations, has urged Moscow to return to the accord.

The Kremlin announced today that Russian President Vladimir Putin will host his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the Black Sea resort of Sochi for talks on Monday, likely on the scuppered agreement.

Turkey’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on a visit to Moscow this week that reviving the deal to ship Ukrainian grain across the Black Sea was “critical” for global food security.

Putin told pupils at the start of the Russian school year today that it was impossible to defeat Russia.

“I understood why we won the Great Patriotic War,” Putin said, referring to World War II, adding: “It is impossible to defeat this kind of nation with this kind of attitude. We were absolutely invincible. And we are the same now.”

Putin spoke to the children during a lecture called “Important Conversations”. Thirty high-achieving schoolchildren were selected to attend Putin’s lecture.

“Important Conversations” were introduced after the start of the Kremlin’s assault on Ukraine to boost patriotic sentiment.

Across Russia, schoolchildren have been encouraged to send letters to Russian soldiers in Ukraine and make camouflage nets and candles for the trenches.

© AFP 2023