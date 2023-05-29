Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Monday 29 May 2023 Dublin: 15°C
Alamy An industrial building destroyed by Russian shelling in Kyiv
# War in Ukraine
Explosions and air raid sirens sound over Kyiv
Kyiv has faced nearly nightly aerial attacks this month.
1.6k
15
1 hour ago

AT LEAST 10 explosions have been heard in the Ukraine capital Kyiv this morning, after another night of air defences repelling strikes.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko noted explosions “in the central districts” of the city, a rare occurrence in daytime, and told residents to “stay in shelters”.

“The attack on Kyiv continues”, he added minutes after.

Klitschko said emergency services were working on extinguishing rocket debris burning on the road in Kyiv’s northern Obolonskiy district.

The city administration said air defences were at work over the capital, after air raid sirens sounded.

Kyiv, which had been relatively spared since the beginning of the year, has faced nearly nightly aerial attacks this month.

kyiv-ukraine-28th-may-2023-a-man-inspects-a-destroyed-office-space-in-a-damaged-building-following-an-attack-by-an-iranian-shahed-attack-drone-of-the-russian-army-in-kyiv-the-russian-army-attacke Alamy A man inspects a destroyed office space in Kyiv Alamy

The May attacks however have usually happened during the night.

© AFP 2023

Author
AFP
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
15
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     