Saturday 12 August 2023
Alamy Stock Photo
# War in Ukraine
Russia downs 20 Ukrainian drones near Crimea
There were no casualties or damage.
25 minutes ago

RUSSIA HAS SAID it has shot down 20 unmanned Ukrainian drones near the Crimean peninsula.

Fourteen drones were destroyed by air defence systems and six more were suppressed by electronic warfare, the defence ministry said on Telegram.

There were no casualties or damage, it said.

In Moscow, officials said yesterday they had destroyed a drone aimed at the capital, the latest in a string of attacks on the city in recent days.

A Ukrainian drone was destroyed over the western outskirts of Moscow, the defence ministry said, adding there were no casualties or damage as a result of the incident.

In July, Ukrainian drone strikes on Crimea blew up an ammunition depot and damaged the bridge across the Kerch Strait linking the peninsula to Russia’s mainland.

