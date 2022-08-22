Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 17°C Monday 22 August 2022
Advertisement

Zelenskyy warns of new attacks as Russian invasion of Ukraine nears six month mark

The Russian invasion will mark its sixth month on Ukraine’s Independence Day this Wednesday.

By AFP Monday 22 Aug 2022, 10:37 AM
1 hour ago 2,097 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5846069
Damage caused by Russian bombers in the Odessa region
Image: ABACA/PA Images
Damage caused by Russian bombers in the Odessa region
Damage caused by Russian bombers in the Odessa region
Image: ABACA/PA Images

UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT VOLODYMYR Zelenskyy has warned of fresh attacks by Russia on Ukraine’s Independence Day on Wednesday, as the war is also set to hit the six month mark.

Speaking at the weekend, Zelenskyy said that Russia could be planning something “particularly cruel”.

“Russia could try to do something particularly disgusting, particularly cruel,” Zelenskyy said.

“One of the key objectives of the enemy is to humiliate us,” and “to sow despondency, fear and conflict”.

He added: “We have to be strong enough to resist all provocation” and “make the occupiers pay for their terror”.

Alongside Ukrainian Independence Day, Wednesday will mark six months since Russia launched their invasion, with Zelenskyy raising concerns that some Ukrainian soldiers could be put on trial.

Zelenskyy cited media reports that Russia was preparing to put Ukrainian fighters captured during the siege of Mariupol on a public trial to coincide with the independence anniversary Wednesday.

“If this despicable court takes place, if our people are brought into these settings in violation of all agreements, all international rules, there will be abuse,” Zelenskyy warned in an evening address.

“This will be the line beyond which no negotiations are possible.”

Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, has announced a ban on public gatherings and Kharkiv has announced a new curfew amidst concerns of additional attacks.

Intelligence officer killed

Over the weekend, a regional head of Ukraine’s SBU intelligence services was found dead at his home in central Ukraine, according to the prosecutor general.

Oleksandr Nakonechny was found by his wife with gunshot wounds in a room of their apartment in the city of Kropyvnytsky late yesterday after she heard gunfire, the office wrote on Telegram.

Police have opened an investigation into the death, but made no further comments.

Nakonechny has headed the SBU in the Kirovograd region since January 2021.

© AFP 2022

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie