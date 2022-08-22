Zelenskyy warns of new attacks as Russian invasion of Ukraine nears six month mark

Damage caused by Russian bombers in the Odessa region

UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT VOLODYMYR Zelenskyy has warned of fresh attacks by Russia on Ukraine’s Independence Day on Wednesday, as the war is also set to hit the six month mark.

Speaking at the weekend, Zelenskyy said that Russia could be planning something “particularly cruel”.

“Russia could try to do something particularly disgusting, particularly cruel,” Zelenskyy said.

“One of the key objectives of the enemy is to humiliate us,” and “to sow despondency, fear and conflict”.

He added: “We have to be strong enough to resist all provocation” and “make the occupiers pay for their terror”.

Alongside Ukrainian Independence Day, Wednesday will mark six months since Russia launched their invasion, with Zelenskyy raising concerns that some Ukrainian soldiers could be put on trial.

Zelenskyy cited media reports that Russia was preparing to put Ukrainian fighters captured during the siege of Mariupol on a public trial to coincide with the independence anniversary Wednesday.

“If this despicable court takes place, if our people are brought into these settings in violation of all agreements, all international rules, there will be abuse,” Zelenskyy warned in an evening address.

“This will be the line beyond which no negotiations are possible.”

Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, has announced a ban on public gatherings and Kharkiv has announced a new curfew amidst concerns of additional attacks.

Intelligence officer killed

Over the weekend, a regional head of Ukraine’s SBU intelligence services was found dead at his home in central Ukraine, according to the prosecutor general.

Oleksandr Nakonechny was found by his wife with gunshot wounds in a room of their apartment in the city of Kropyvnytsky late yesterday after she heard gunfire, the office wrote on Telegram.

Police have opened an investigation into the death, but made no further comments.

Nakonechny has headed the SBU in the Kirovograd region since January 2021.

