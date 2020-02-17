This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Monday 17 February, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Four people charged under immigration legislation after employees found to be working without permits

The Garda National Immigration Bureau searched premises in Dublin and Meath in recent weeks.

By Órla Ryan Monday 17 Feb 2020, 2:11 PM
30 minutes ago 4,297 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5010047
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes

FOUR PEOPLE HAVE been charged under immigration legislation and several others arrested or questioned after the Garda National Immigration Bureau (GNIB) conducted two separate, multi-agency search operations at warehouses in Dublin and Meath.

The searches were carried in recent weeks in conjunction with the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) and the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection (DEASP).

The first search operation, conducted on Thursday, 30 January, took place at the warehouse of an Asian food products supplier and a number of attached offices in a business park in west Dublin.

Following investigations, enquiries and intelligence gathered by the GNIB, it was established that this company was suspected of employing people in contravention of the immigration legislation and employment permits legislation.

It was also established that a number of people who were subject to deportation orders were being employed at this business.

During the course of the search and inspection, a total of six people were arrested. Three people were arrested on foot of live deportation orders.

The remaining three people were arrested for having no legal status to be in the State and subsequently appeared before Blanchardstown District Court on Friday, 31 January, where they were remanded until 13 March.

Social welfare payments 

During the same search, DEASP officers suspended a number of payments, including Disability Allowance, Rent Supplement and Child Benefit, as a result of this operation and estimated that the State made potential savings of €100,000.

The second search operation was conducted on Tuesday, 11 February. Members of the GNIB accompanied officers from the WRC and DEASP to search the offices and warehouse of a meat processing company in Co Meath.

As a result of enquiries and intelligence, it was established that this company was employing people in contravention of immigration legislation and employment permits legislation.

A total of 19 individuals were discovered in contravention of either immigration or permit legislation.

Four people were arrested and charged under immigration legislation. They were subsequently released on bail to appear at Swords District Court this Wednesday, 19 February, and Balbriggan Court on 27 February. A fifth person claimed asylum.

An additional 11 people did not have any current immigration status in the State and will be subsequently deported in accordance with legislation, gardaí said.

A further three non-EU nationals were interviewed due to possible discrepancies in relation to work permits.

The WRC is continuing to investigate to ensure compliance with employment legislation at both warehouses.

Comments are closed for legal reasons.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie