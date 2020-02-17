Four people charged under immigration legislation after employees found to be working without permits

FOUR PEOPLE HAVE been charged under immigration legislation and several others arrested or questioned after the Garda National Immigration Bureau (GNIB) conducted two separate, multi-agency search operations at warehouses in Dublin and Meath.

The searches were carried in recent weeks in conjunction with the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) and the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection (DEASP).

The first search operation, conducted on Thursday, 30 January, took place at the warehouse of an Asian food products supplier and a number of attached offices in a business park in west Dublin.

Following investigations, enquiries and intelligence gathered by the GNIB, it was established that this company was suspected of employing people in contravention of the immigration legislation and employment permits legislation.

It was also established that a number of people who were subject to deportation orders were being employed at this business.

During the course of the search and inspection, a total of six people were arrested. Three people were arrested on foot of live deportation orders.

The remaining three people were arrested for having no legal status to be in the State and subsequently appeared before Blanchardstown District Court on Friday, 31 January, where they were remanded until 13 March.

Social welfare payments

During the same search, DEASP officers suspended a number of payments, including Disability Allowance, Rent Supplement and Child Benefit, as a result of this operation and estimated that the State made potential savings of €100,000.

The second search operation was conducted on Tuesday, 11 February. Members of the GNIB accompanied officers from the WRC and DEASP to search the offices and warehouse of a meat processing company in Co Meath.

As a result of enquiries and intelligence, it was established that this company was employing people in contravention of immigration legislation and employment permits legislation.

A total of 19 individuals were discovered in contravention of either immigration or permit legislation.

Four people were arrested and charged under immigration legislation. They were subsequently released on bail to appear at Swords District Court this Wednesday, 19 February, and Balbriggan Court on 27 February. A fifth person claimed asylum.

An additional 11 people did not have any current immigration status in the State and will be subsequently deported in accordance with legislation, gardaí said.

A further three non-EU nationals were interviewed due to possible discrepancies in relation to work permits.

The WRC is continuing to investigate to ensure compliance with employment legislation at both warehouses.

