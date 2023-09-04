Warm weather for back to school, with temperatures up to 26 degrees

TEMPERATURES ACROSS THE country are set to reach 26 degrees Celsius this week, as most children start the new school year.

Met Éireann has said that any mist or fog from last night will soon clear to leave another warm day with mostly sunny skies and top temperatures of between 22 and 26 degrees.

Tonight will be warm and humid with mostly clear skies. Later on, some showers may move into the southwest. Some mist and fog could develop across Ulster.

Advertisement

Misty or foggy in parts to begin, these soon clearing 🌫️



It will be another warm or very warm day with mostly sunny skies 🌤️



Highs of 22-26°C, in light easterly breezes 🌡️📈



Tonight will be warm and humid with mostly clear skies 🥵



More here 👇https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/bFl4HcHY4E — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 4, 2023

Tuesday will be another warm day. While it will be mostly sunny, a few scattered showers are likely, especially in the west and southwest. Top temperatures will be between 22 to 26 degrees again, warmest away from east and south coasts.

It won’t be quite as sunny as the week goes on, with cloud building at times, producing scattered and some heavy showers. However, it’ll still be very warm and humid on Wednesday. Some thundery showers will occur, with the east and southeast most at threat.

Thursday and Friday will see more showers.