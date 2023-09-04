Advertisement

Monday 4 September 2023
Alamy Stock Photo Greystones, Co Wicklow
# Weather
Warm weather for back to school, with temperatures up to 26 degrees
Tuesday will also be a warm day, with a few scattered showers.
10 minutes ago

TEMPERATURES ACROSS THE country are set to reach 26 degrees Celsius this week, as most children start the new school year.

Met Éireann has said that any mist or fog from last night will soon clear to leave another warm day with mostly sunny skies and top temperatures of between 22 and 26 degrees.

Tonight will be warm and humid with mostly clear skies. Later on, some showers may move into the southwest. Some mist and fog could develop across Ulster.

Tuesday will be another warm day. While it will be mostly sunny, a few scattered showers are likely, especially in the west and southwest. Top temperatures will be between 22 to 26 degrees again, warmest away from east and south coasts.

It won’t be quite as sunny as the week goes on, with cloud building at times, producing scattered and some heavy showers. However, it’ll still be very warm and humid on Wednesday. Some thundery showers will occur, with the east and southeast most at threat.

Thursday and Friday will see more showers.

Mairead Maguire
