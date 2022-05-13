Sunny and warm weekend expected with temperatures to hit 20 degrees

IT’S SET TO be a dry, sunny and warm weekend across the entire country.

Met Éireann is forecasting some warm weather this weekend, with temperatures set to reach up to 20 degrees in places.

Today, it will remain dry across most of the country with sunny spells and some cloudy conditions.

These sunny spells will be more widespread later in the afternoon and evening, with temperatures of between 16 and 19 degrees, with the forecaster adding that it may hit 20 degrees in the southeast.

With the warm weather, Met Éireann have said that UV levels will be moderate nationwide and are urging people to wear sunscreen.

Sunny spells will become more widespread later this afternoon and evening. #UV levels will be moderate nationwide



Later tonight, the east of the country will remain clear while clouds form further in the west, with some mist and fog overnight. Temperatures are to drop to between 5 and 9 degrees.

Conditions are set to remain dry and warm tomorrow, with remaining mist and fog to dissipate to a sunny day with some varying cloud.

Top temperatures of between 16 and 19 degrees are expected.

Today and tomorrow, pollen levels across the country will be moderate to high due to the dry weather.

On Sunday, it will be dry in most parts of the country while some showers may occur in the east. Highest temperatures of between 17 and 20 degrees, but will be cooler on the coasts.