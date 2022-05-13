#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 13 May 2022
Sunny and warm weekend expected with temperatures to hit 20 degrees

Today is set to remain dry and warm in most places.

By Tadgh McNally Friday 13 May 2022, 1:17 PM
Sailboats across Dublin Bay in warm weather
Image: Leon Farrell
Image: Leon Farrell

IT’S SET TO be a dry, sunny and warm weekend across the entire country.

Met Éireann is forecasting some warm weather this weekend, with temperatures set to reach up to 20 degrees in places.

Today, it will remain dry across most of the country with sunny spells and some cloudy conditions.

These sunny spells will be more widespread later in the afternoon and evening, with temperatures of between 16 and 19 degrees, with the forecaster adding that it may hit 20 degrees in the southeast.

With the warm weather, Met Éireann have said that UV levels will be moderate nationwide and are urging people to wear sunscreen.

Later tonight, the east of the country will remain clear while clouds form further in the west, with some mist and fog overnight. Temperatures are to drop to between 5 and 9 degrees.

Conditions are set to remain dry and warm tomorrow, with remaining mist and fog to dissipate to a sunny day with some varying cloud.

Top temperatures of between 16 and 19 degrees are expected.

Today and tomorrow, pollen levels across the country will be moderate to high due to the dry weather.

On Sunday, it will be dry in most parts of the country while some showers may occur in the east. Highest temperatures of between 17 and 20 degrees, but will be cooler on the coasts.

Tadgh McNally
