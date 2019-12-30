This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 30 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

It's set to stay unusually warm into the new year

The warm weather is set to continue in the coming days.

By Dominic McGrath Monday 30 Dec 2019, 2:23 PM
29 minutes ago 2,535 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4949962
Image: Met Éireann
Image: Met Éireann

THE WEATHER HAS been unseasonably warm over the last few days.

There was no hint of a white Christmas, with temperatures reaching 13 degrees in some parts of the country over the weekend. 

The warm temperatures have already caused some unusual sights. Dublin Fire Brigade, for instance, was called to a gorse fire in the Dublin mountains today

Things are set to stay the warm this week.

Tonight

Temperatures will remain warm today, with most places between nine to 11 degrees. 

It will also stay relatively warm overnight. 

In Dublin, temperatures will fall to six degrees, while in the west of the country it will drop to two degrees. 

Temperatures will remain warm in the south, with Waterford, Cork and Kerry all enjoying temperatures above eight degrees overnight. 

New Year’s 

Met Éireann is forecasting that New Year’s Eve will be mostly dry, with cold temperatures in the north and cloudier weather in the south. 

However, temperatures will remain between six and 10 degrees, with the warmest weather in the south of the country. 

Related Reads

25.12.19 'We're victims of our own success': Evelyn Cusack defends Met Éireann over Storm Lorenzo criticism
21.12.19 'Abysmal' forecasting and 'embarrassing' alerts: The complaints sent to Met Éireann in 2019

It’s also set to be a warm start to the year, with temperatures between seven and 11 degrees on New Year’s Day. 

Once again, it’ll be Cork and Kerry that enjoy the best of the weather with temperatures reaching 11 degrees. 

Temperatures are set to rise even higher on Thursday, with the east of the country set for temperatures of 12 degrees. 

However, alongside the warm weather will also be strong westerly winds and showers for most of the country but especially along the coast. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie