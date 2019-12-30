It's set to stay unusually warm into the new year

THE WEATHER HAS been unseasonably warm over the last few days.

There was no hint of a white Christmas, with temperatures reaching 13 degrees in some parts of the country over the weekend.

The warm temperatures have already caused some unusual sights. Dublin Fire Brigade, for instance, was called to a gorse fire in the Dublin mountains today.

Things are set to stay the warm this week.

Tonight

Temperatures will remain warm today, with most places between nine to 11 degrees.

It will also stay relatively warm overnight.

In Dublin, temperatures will fall to six degrees, while in the west of the country it will drop to two degrees.

Temperatures will remain warm in the south, with Waterford, Cork and Kerry all enjoying temperatures above eight degrees overnight.

New Year’s

Met Éireann is forecasting that New Year’s Eve will be mostly dry, with cold temperatures in the north and cloudier weather in the south.

However, temperatures will remain between six and 10 degrees, with the warmest weather in the south of the country.

It’s also set to be a warm start to the year, with temperatures between seven and 11 degrees on New Year’s Day.

Once again, it’ll be Cork and Kerry that enjoy the best of the weather with temperatures reaching 11 degrees.

Temperatures are set to rise even higher on Thursday, with the east of the country set for temperatures of 12 degrees.

However, alongside the warm weather will also be strong westerly winds and showers for most of the country but especially along the coast.