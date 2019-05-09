Warm weekend on the way as temperatures to hit 20 degrees next week

TODAY WILL BE another wet and relatively cool day, but warmer and more sunny weather is on the way.

After what’s been an unsettled week, conditions will heat up as temperatures reach as high as 17 degrees in parts of the country this weekend.

According to Met Éireann, it will be dry on both Saturday and Sunday, with sunny spells expected on both days.

Temperatures will range from 11 to 14 degrees in almost calm conditions on Saturday, before rising to between 13 and 17 degrees on Sunday as the breeze turns southeasterly.

The good news is that conditions are expected to get even better next week, when temperatures are forecast to range between 13 and 20 degrees.

There'll be high pressure across the country next week Source: Met Éireann

Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be the warmest days of the week, with highest temperatures occurring in the west of the country.

For the moment though, showery outbreaks of rain will continue to affect parts of Ulster and Leinster this morning, but the rest of Ireland will start the day with dry conditions.

Showers will become more widespread as the day develops, with highs of 10 to 14 degrees Celsius.

Friday will see a sunny start to the day, before showers continue to develop, with highest temperatures reaching between 11 and 13 degrees Celsius.

Stay wrapped up for now!