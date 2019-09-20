It's going to be over 20 degrees this weekend... but a lot of rain is on the way

THE WARM, SUNNY weather is set to continue into today and into tomorrow, but heavy rain is set to move in late on Saturday to set the tone for a wet, unsettled week ahead.

Today will see generally warm conditions again, with the highest temperatures in the north and north-west throughout the day, Met Éireann said.

It’ll reach highs of 17 to 21 degrees with long sunny spells on a fine and dry day.

Tonight will remain dry in most areas, and it’ll be the same tomorrow morning with the exception of some showery rain in the south-west which spreads eastwards in the afternoon and evening.

The rain will also turn heavy over parts of Munster and Connacht later in the day whereas eastern counties remain dry. Temperatures will range between 18 to 21 degrees.

Met Éireann said that the weather will stay “very unsettled into next week with some wet and very windy interludes”.

A spell of heavy rain will affect all areas on Saturday night, and this will carry on into Sunday before clearing in the evening.

Monday and Tuesday will see temperatures falling back on the levels reached this week with showery and blustery conditions forecast.

The early signs also point to “distinctly unsettled, cool and windy weather for the second half of next week,” the forecaster said.