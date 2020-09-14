This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 13°C Monday 14 September 2020
We're set to have a mild week with top temperatures reaching as high as 23 degrees

The good weather is set to continue into next weekend.

By Sean Murray Monday 14 Sep 2020, 7:13 AM
1 hour ago 7,893 Views 5 Comments
Image: Leon Farrell/RollingNews.ie
A WARM AND humid day is forecast around the country today, setting the tone for what’s set to be a mild week for many.

Met Éireann said that it’ll be largely dry over the eastern half of the country but scattered showers or longer spells of rain will affect western parts today. 

It’ll be mostly cloudy overall but spells of hazy sunshine will occur at times too. 

Maximum temperatures will range between 18 to 22 degrees.

Tomorrow, warm sunny spells will develop as the day goes on but there’ll also be scattered showers particularly in western areas. Some of these showers may be heavy.

Highest temperatures will be 19 to 23 degrees with Leinster enjoying the warmest weather.

Wednesday will see similar conditions once early mist and fog patches clear.

The highest temperatures will dip back below 20 degrees by Friday, but early indications for next weekend said that there’ll be largely dry and settled conditions with high pressure dominating the weather pattern.

Across the Irish Sea, Britain is set to experience even hotter conditions with the south-east of England to enjoy temperatures as high as 30 degrees this week. 

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

