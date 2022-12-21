No White Christmas in sight as temperatures return to normal

AFTER MORE THAN a week of constant weather warnings, ice and below-zero temperatures, the festive season will be slightly warmer than recent times with a low likelihood of snow.

Met Éireann has forecasted some outbreaks of rain for southern coastal counties later this evening with highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees.

Tonight will be dry in many areas but there will continue to be patchy outbreaks of rain especially in southern parts with a few showers likely in the north.

Rain, drizzle, low clouds and fog are expected to gradually clear tomorrow to give way to some sunny spells but fog may linger in some midland areas.

Highest temperatures tomorrow generally will range from 5 to 8 degrees, but lower where fog lingers.

Friday will be slightly warmer but with heavy showers expected for the mid-morning, beginning at approximately 7am and continuing until noon.

The rain is forecast to spread northwards across the country with a mix of bright spells and scattered showers following from the south and highest temperatures of 5 to 11 degrees.

Saturday, Christmas Eve, will be largely cloudy with scattered showers that will remain heaviest along Atlantic coastal counties. Highest temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees are expected as well as southwesterly winds, becoming lighter later in the day.

Met Éireann has predicted that Christmas Day will be clear and bright for most areas with just a few showers in the north and northwest.

Some rain may turn to sleet over higher ground and highest temperatures will be 5 to 8 degrees.