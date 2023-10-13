Holidaymakers urged to take extra hygiene precautions amid increased reports of stomach bug

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
THE HSE IS warning people to take extra hygiene precautions when travelling overseas amid increased reports of a potentially severe stomach bug.
Increased levels of cryptosporidiosis, a bug that produces gastroenteritis, have been reported over the last month in holidaymakers coming home from Spain, particularly Salou in Catalonia.
There has been a widespread increase in cryptosporidiosis in Europe in August and September that is most likely because of the extreme weather in European, especially in Mediterranean countries, over the summer, the HSE said.
The most common symptom is watery diarrhoea. Some people may also experience dehydration, weight loss, stomach cramps, fever, nausea and vomiting. Others may not have symptoms at all.
Symptoms usually last between one to two weeks.
While it is a mild disease in healthy people, it can be worse in small children and elderly people, and can be very serious for people who are immunocompromised.
If you are travelling to an area where there may be outbreaks of gastrointestinal disease (including cryptosporidiosis), the HSE said there are important measures you can take to protect yourself and your family, whilst overseas and to stop the spread when you return to Ireland, including good hand hygiene and taking precautions with water and food.
People are being urged to wash their hands frequently using soap and clean water and to use alcohol based sanitiser.
People are also urged to do the following regarding water:
The HSE is recommending that people take the following precautions with food:
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site