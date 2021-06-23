#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 23 June 2021
Warnings reissued as scam calls continue

People are asked not to engage with these callers and to hang up and block the number if possible.

By Niamh Quinlan Wednesday 23 Jun 2021, 5:43 PM
Image: PA
Image: PA

THE DEPARTMENT OF Social Protection and An Garda Síochána have issued further warnings as scam calls continue.

In recent days, Gardaí have had reports of automated calls from numbers with 085 /087 prefixes claiming to be from the Department of Social Protection.

These calls consist of an automated message telling the recipient that their PPS number has been compromised. They are then asked to press ‘one’ to speak with an investigator or official, where they are then asked to provide personal information, such as bank details.

Gardaí have also received reports in recent days of scam calls with the 087 prefix claiming to be An Garda Síochána. These reports have come in nationwide, including from counties Donegal, Monaghan, Kilkenny and Dublin.

This call is also an automated message that says the Gardaí are investigating the recipient regarding suspicious activity linked to their PPS number. The recipient is then asked to press a number to rectify the situation and speak with someone further on the matter.

The Department of Social Protection updated their advice against scam calls on their website today.

They wish to remind the public that they will never ask for bank details over the phone and they won’t seek any personal information via text.

“If you receive such a call or text, please do not engage with the caller and do not share any part of your PPS Number, bank account details or any other personal information with them,” the Department said on their website.

If a member of the public has shared their information, they are asked to contact Gardaí and their financial institution.

Gardaí have also issued advice should a member of the public receive a scam call:

  • Do not engage with the caller.
  • Do not return the call.
  • Do not follow the automated instructions – Do not press 1 etc.
  • Never transfer money.
  • Never disclose personal or financial information.
  • Hang up and block the number if possible.

“Whilst the scammers may change their stories and methods, their goal is always the same,” according to a statement from the Garda Press Office, “they want to access your sensitive information and get their hands on your money.”

More information and advice from Gardaí is available here.

Niamh Quinlan
@niamhquinlan99
niamhquinlan@thejournal.ie

