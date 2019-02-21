Warren Altman (29) has been missing from Cabinteely since yesterday - have you seen him?

GARDAÍ ARE CALLING on the public to help trace the whereabouts of 29-year-old Warren Altman who is missing from Cabinteely since yesterday.

Warren is described as being approximately 5ft 10in tall and of medium build. When last seen he was wearing navy coloured jeans, a red and grey check shirt with a white t- shirt underneath and navy coloured boots. He is believed to be driving a 02 D registered Silver VW Polo car.

His family are concerned for his welfare.

A garda spokesman said: “Anyone who has seen Warren or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Dun Laoghaire Garda Station on 01 6665000 or any Garda Station.”