Police release new CCTV footage of suspected gunmen in case of murdered man in Belfast

DETECTIVES IN THE North investigating the murder of Warren Crossan in June have today released new CCTV of what they believe are the suspected gunmen.

Crossan, a young father-of-two, was shot dead in broad daylight on St Katharines Road in Belfast on 27 June when two men chased him and fired a number of shots in the busy residential area.

Detective chief inspector Michelle Shaw said: “The first piece of CCTV footage is of the two suspects crossing the junction on the Falls Road that joins the Whiterock Road and St James’s Road at 08.37am on the day of the murder. I believe that the man on the purple coloured mountain bike arrived from the direction of Turf Lodge and turned onto the Whiterock Road just before 8am.

“Approximately 40 minutes later at 8.37am he is seen, along with the second suspect travelling along the Whiterock Road, before they cross over the Falls Road and travel along St James Road where a minute or so later they turn left into St James Crescent. I believe they have come directly from the Whiterock estate area.

Warren Crossan

“They then wait in the vicinity until Warren Crossan arrives at his mother’s house in Rodney Parade at approximately 12.20pm. The gunmen then appear on foot from an alley way between St James Road and Rodney Drive and chase Mr Crossan into St Katharines Road where he is shot multiple times and subsequently sadly dies in the street.

“I believe the gunmen then escape on foot via the same alleyway and I am appealing to anyone who recognises them from the CCTV, or who has information about the murder, to come forward to police.

The attack in a busy residential street in broad daylight was simply reckless. These gunmen did not give any thought to the risk posed to local people in this community when they ran through the streets firing shots, at least one of which struck a vehicle owned by a resident.

“I would appeal to anyone who has information about this appalling murder to bring that forward to the police so that we can remove these dangerous gunmen from the streets. I would like to hear from anyone who saw these two men in the area of St James Road, St James Crescent, Rodney Parade and St Katharines Road.”

Two men, aged 33 and 45, were arrested yesterday under the Terrorism Act in Belfast and Dunmurry in connection with the murder following the search of two houses in west Belfast.

They were questioned by detectives at Musgrave Serious Crime Suite and have been released unconditionally.

The incident remains under investigation.

Shaw added: “Anyone with any information about this incident or who may be able to help with our investigation, is asked to call us on the non-emergency number 101, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”