This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Sunday 17 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Jury to consider verdict in trial of man accused of murdering former soldier

Warren O’Connor died from a single stab wound to the neck.

By Michelle Hennessy Sunday 17 Feb 2019, 7:00 AM
49 minutes ago 875 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4496196
Image: William Murphy via Flickr
Image: William Murphy via Flickr

A JURY AT the Central Criminal Court will return tomorrow to consider their verdict in the trial of a Dublin man accused of murdering a former soldier.

Gary Watson (35), with an address at Millbrook Avenue, Kilbarrack, Dublin 13 has pleaded not guilty to murdering Warren O’Connor (24) at Hole in the Wall Road, Donaghmede, Dublin 13 on January 16, 2010.

O’Connor died from a single stab wound to the neck and the knife’s blade was found “partially impaled” in his body when his post-mortem was conducted.

Watson also denies assaulting Philip Woodcock (34) causing him harm on the same occasion and producing a knife to intimidate another person in the course of a dispute.

House party

The two-week trial has heard that a fight ensued between two groups of men after Woodcock removed a fuse and cut power to his neighbour’s apartment so an allegedly “noisy house party” would end and the occupants would leave.

The jury had been deliberating for less than one hour when they asked Mr Justice Michael White if they could view CCTV footage again on the screens in the courtroom and not on the laptop which had been provided to them in their jury room.

“I will make the courtroom a jury room for the amount of time you want to view the CCTV footage,’ said Mr Justice White, adding that no one could be present in the courtroom during this time.

The courtroom was cleared and the judge ordered a garda to stay outside the main door of court six and not to let anyone inside.

Shortly after midday, the forewoman of the jury asked the judge if she could hand up a piece of paper which contained some questions. The judge read out one of the questions to the court, which asked: “Were there any fingerprints found on any of the knives?”

Addressing the jury, Mr Justice White said that Watson’s fingerprints were not found on the blade which was removed from O’Connor’s body.

The judge also reminded the jury that Garda Damien Carroll gave evidence that Watson’s fingerprints were not found on any of the knives. “There was no other evidence about fingerprints in the trial,” he added.

Garda Carroll testified that he recovered a black-handled knife from a building near Grattan Wood apartment complex in Donaghmede as well as three knives from a black Honda Civic car. No fingerprints belonging to Watson were found on these knives, said Garda Carroll.

Shouting

The trial has previously heard that one group – which included Mr Woodcock and the deceased Warren O’Connor – left Grattan Wood apartment complex in a Ford Focus car on the night before it was rammed by another group – which included Mr Watson – driving the Honda Civic

Before lunchtime, the forewoman of the jury further asked the judge for evidence to be read over again. Mr Justice White spent the afternoon reading Gary Foy’s evidence in full and a summary of evidence from three other witnesses.

Foy gave evidence in the trial that he looked out his bedroom window on the night when he heard shouting coming from Hole in the Wall Road. My Foy said he heard a man wearing a white hoodie say “get that into you” and saw him make a stabbing motion towards another man’s chest during a row.

After the evidence was read, the jury agreed when the judge asked them if it was alright to suspend deliberations for the day as it was nearly 3.55pm. He gave them the option of resuming deliberations tomorrow but the jury decided to return to court tomorrow morning instead.

“You’re at a very sensitive time in this trial, you can’t speak to anyone about this or go on any form of social media. Enjoy your weekend and I’ll see you again on Monday morning,” warned the judge.

Mr Justice White then sent the jury of seven men and five women home after two hours and 47 minutes of deliberations.

The judge said in his charge that there were two verdicts the jury could return in relation to the murder charge, namely; guilty or not guilty.

Furthermore, he told the jurors that they must be unanimous in their decision in respect of the three counts.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Investigation launched after Defence Forces member accidentally discharges weapon at petrol station
    37,446  49
    2
    		Man arrested by gardaí after walking into Dublin pub with a gun yesterday evening
    28,616  12
    3
    		How many food businesses received closure orders last month? It's the week in numbers
    26,800  2
    Fora
    1
    		How to silence your 'inner lawyer' and voice stronger opinions
    81  0
    2
    		For crypto startups seeking 'legitimacy', new anti-money laundering laws are a double-edged sword
    40  0
    The42
    1
    		Mullinalaghta dream dies in Thurles as 14-man Dr Crokes book All-Ireland final spot
    40,396  24
    2
    		'Being over here as a family is special' - Farrell excited to succeed Schmidt
    36,453  35
    3
    		As It Happened: Cork v Clare, National Hurling League Division 1A
    34,287  18
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Armie Hammer's story on Graham Norton made everyone feel better about their festive fails
    13,854  4
    2
    		Late Late Show viewers clearly took Amber Jean Rowan to their hearts last night
    13,189  0
    3
    		Is Aldi's charcoal mudmask a patch on GlamGlow? We put it to the test
    12,602  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Jury to consider verdict in trial of man accused of murdering former soldier
    Jury to consider verdict in trial of man accused of murdering former soldier
    Teen who threw stone at another youth's head is jailed for a year
    Garda tells murder trial that accused told him there were only two tanks on his farm
    HSE
    Opinion: Is public healthcare in Ireland failing because we've chosen the path to failure?
    Opinion: Is public healthcare in Ireland failing because we've chosen the path to failure?
    90% of gambling addicts treated by HSE are young men
    34 people have died from the flu so far this season
    GARDAí
    Man arrested by gardaí after walking into Dublin pub with a gun yesterday evening
    Man arrested by gardaí after walking into Dublin pub with a gun yesterday evening
    Gardaí issue appeal to find two men missing from Tallaght since early February
    Have you seen this girl? She was last seen in Dun Laoghaire yesterday
    DUBLIN
    Work finally begins to refurbish The Liberties' Peace Park
    Work finally begins to refurbish The Liberties' Peace Park
    'It was many things to many people': This Temple Bar landmark closes today
    BAM offers to pull out of National Children's Hospital contract if the board wants

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie